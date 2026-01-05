Scientists sound alarm over disturbing issue in ocean research: 'Many measurements ... may be unintentionally impacted'

One team just made a breakthrough that can remove almost 90% of them from water.

Microplastics in our oceans are potentially distorting scientists' understanding of how carbon moves through the ocean, and this could be impacting crucial climate models.

What's happening?

The ocean carbon cycle refers to how carbon moves between the air, sea, and marine life. In short, carbon dioxide from the atmosphere dissolves into surface waters. That carbon is used by phytoplankton to grow, and other organisms take it on when they eat phytoplankton.

When those animals die, their bodies become "marine snow," falling to the depths and storing carbon for long periods of time. Eventually — possibly millions of years later — this carbon-rich water is circulated back to the surface, where it releases carbon back into the atmosphere.

This cycle is important in maintaining a balance of life in the oceans and for reducing carbon in the atmosphere. That's why scientists study ocean samples to better understand how this carbon moves, changes, and is stored. Such measurements can assist in creating models to better predict environmental changes such as rising global temperatures.

But researchers recently discovered a major dilemma when it comes to understanding the carbon cycle. A new paper released by scientists at Stony Brook University found that when microplastics are inadvertently collected and tested with natural ocean samples, these plastics release carbon during combustion that mimics natural organic matter.

"We demonstrate that the tools used to measure carbon in the ocean cannot distinguish between natural carbon from living organisms and carbon that comes from plastic," corresponding author Luis Medina said in a university news release. "This ultimately means that many measurements of particulate organic carbon may be unintentionally impacted by the presence of microplastics."

Why is this paper important?

The scientists said that decades of carbon measurements may have been distorted, influencing the models that predict climate-related changes. Another study concluded that an estimated 170 trillion plastic particles are floating around our oceans.

At the same time, microplastics in our water, air, and soil are creating all sorts of other problems for people and the environment. Because they have been found in our drinking water, other beverages, and food such as chicken and tofu, they've made their way into our bodies, where they tend to accumulate in organs such as our kidneys and brains.

While the health impacts are still being explored, microplastics exposure has been linked to various health issues — for instance, a study on pigs found that they may affect the functioning of the nervous system connected to digestion.

What's being done about microplastics?

Although microplastics have seemingly infiltrated every part of the planet, scientists are discovering some clever ways to help get them out of the environment. In fact, one team just made a breakthrough that can remove almost 90% of microplastics from water: boiling and filtering it as part of a dual process.

You can also make an impact by reducing the amount of single-use plastics you use. One easy action you can take is bringing your own reusable carryout container when you dine at restaurants.

