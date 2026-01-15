Researchers discover invisible threat lurking at popular vacation destination: 'Tourism-driven activities have increasingly contributed'

A study has shed light on tourism's outsized role in pollution in a coastal ecosystem.

What's happening?

The research, which focused on Gili Trawangan Island, a popular resort in Indonesia, connected tourism with microplastic pollution in coastal waters, sediments, and marine life.

In particular, the scientists discovered that recreational beaches, where microplastics are found primarily in coastal waters, and seaports, where they're found at higher concentrations in fish and sediments, harbor the highest microplastic concentrations.

The study, published in the Civil Engineering Journal, tied the high microplastic concentrations in coastal waters to tourism.

Meanwhile, it was determined that seaport microplastic contamination is likely due to factors such as maritime traffic and port-related activities that cause these particles to accumulate on the seafloor and enter the food web.

In a summary of the findings, Spectroscopy noted that Gili Trawangan Island has experienced rapid tourism growth in the past decade, offering outdoor activities such as snorkeling, hiking, and cycling to visitors.

"Tourism-driven activities have increasingly contributed to marine microplastic pollution, particularly in island ecosystems," the study's authors stated.

Why is this study important?

This research adds to a mountain of evidence documenting how microplastics are infiltrating every corner of the planet.

A number of papers have already looked at how these tiny plastic particles are accumulating in fish. One team of scientists found microplastics in the digestive tracts of tilapia fish swimming in the Nile, for instance.

Microplastics, which are essentially tiny shards of plastic that break off from larger pieces, have also been tracked inside our bodies, and scientists are investigating the possible health impacts.

One study linked chronic microplastic exposure to liver fibrosis and lipid buildup, while another suggested that these particles could reduce blood flow to the brain.

Other investigations have linked microplastics to increased cancer risk, inflammation, reproductive problems, and other serious health issues.

What's being done about microplastics?

Microplastics are a mounting concern because they're found everywhere, including in our air, soil, food, and water. But scientists are developing innovative solutions to help clean up the environment and protect people and wildlife from these tiny particles.

New water filtration methods are part of the solution, and one team of researchers designed a filter capable of catching even the smallest microplastics before they make it out of the tap.

Another team discovered that taking probiotics may help fight some of the gastrointestinal issues caused by microplastics.

Meanwhile, other scientists are working on ways to remove these plastics from our bloodstreams, though some experts are skeptical about the health benefits of such procedures.

While all of this work is important, it's also vital that we help prevent new microplastics from forming by cutting down on single-use plastics.

Some simple changes you can make include bringing your own reusable container for leftovers when you dine out and opting for a shampoo bar instead of liquid formulas in single-use containers.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.













