Officials issue critical update on historic crisis facing world capital: 'It literally changed my life'

After coming dangerously close to a full-blown water crisis last year, Mexico City is finally seeing a bit of relief.

The Cutzamala reservoir system, which supplies about one-third of the city's water, has rebounded to 56% capacity as of April 1, according to Mexico News Daily. That's a significant jump from just 34.7% this time last year.

It's a much-needed boost after a tough stretch marked by prolonged drought, delayed rainfall, and record-breaking heat. But while officials are cautiously optimistic, they're not celebrating just yet. Water levels are still far below historic norms — in 2019, the reservoir was more than 80% full.

And the big question remains: How long will this improvement last?

So far in 2025, the region has recorded no rainfall. Meanwhile, temperatures are climbing — and with them, water demand. In March alone, usage spiked from 8.64 to 10.95 cubic meters per second, according to Mexico News Daily — a sharp increase in just a few weeks. At the same time, the infrastructure is under serious strain. The Cutzamala system is more than 40 years old, and over 40% of its water is lost to leaks before it ever reaches homes and businesses, according to a study cited by MND.

City officials are looking to the future. Mayor Clara Brugada has rolled out a plan to cut Mexico City's dependence on the Cutzamala system by half over the next two years, MND reported. That effort includes expanding water purification plants to serve communities that have long struggled with access, particularly in water-scarce boroughs like Iztapalapa and Xochimilco.

Across the country, others are stepping up, too. In the drought-prone mountains of Oaxaca, a group of Indigenous Zapotec women are reclaiming ancestral knowledge to build water resilience from the ground up. With help from the nonprofit Grupedsac, they've installed rainwater catchment tanks, adopted drought-resistant farming techniques, and built composting toilets — all while strengthening their roles as community leaders.

"It literally changed my life," said Agustina Ortiz, one of the women leading the effort. The project has not only improved access to clean water but also empowered women with financial and emotional tools to uplift entire villages.

Back in Mexico City, the message is clear: progress is possible — but only if today's break in the crisis is used to prepare for tomorrow. Individuals can make a difference, too, as this guide covers some steps anyone can take around their own homes to use less water.

