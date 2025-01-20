Women of Mexico revive ancient tradition to combat life-threatening conditions: 'It literally changed my life'

"They are reclaiming their knowledge, empowering their communities, and creating a sustainable future for generations to come."

In the drought-prone mountains of Oaxaca, Mexico, indigenous women are drawing on ancestral knowledge to combat water scarcity and sustain their communities.

As detailed in a story by the BBC, Agustina Ortiz returned to her Zapotec community of Xixovo in 2010 after a decade in the U.S., only to find a harsher climate and dwindling resources.

With unpredictable rainfall and severe droughts, traditional farming had become a struggle. The region suffered one of its worst droughts in 2015, affecting 80% of Oaxaca's territory, according to the BBC. Today, Mexico faces critical water shortages, with Oaxaca among the hardest-hit areas.

Ortiz, alongside other women, sought solutions to safeguard their livelihoods. In 2019, they began working with Grupedsac, a non-profit focused on sustainable development.

Grupedsac introduced techniques rooted in indigenous practices, such as building ferrocement water tanks to collect rainwater. These tanks, constructed with community participation, provide water for irrigation, cooking, and hygiene.

The women also participated in workshops focused on drought-resistant agriculture. They learned to grow native crops, such as beans, corn, and squash, that have been cultivated by Zapotec communities for centuries. In addition, they built biofilters and composting toilets to help conserve water while improving sanitation.

For Ortiz, having a rainwater tank on her land was transformative: "It literally changed my life," she said to the BBC. The newfound ability to access water more easily has lifted her family's standard of living, allowing them to shower and wash dishes at home, as well as grow their own vegetables, which they can then sell.

Grupedsac's programs not only address environmental concerns but also work to empower women within their households and communities. Through the workshops, women like Ortiz have gained skills that extend beyond water conservation.

They've participated in savings programs and therapy sessions that foster financial independence and emotional resilience. These changes are reshaping gender dynamics in the region, allowing women to take on leadership roles in local decision-making.

"We learned very quickly that women were the ones using these technologies but weren't the decision-makers of their households. Our mission became to teach them their value in their communities," said Joaquin Carrillo, director of Grupedsac's center in Oaxaca.

So far, over 1,500 women have joined the program, with around 280 from 13 communities currently enrolled.

Despite these efforts, Oaxaca's water scarcity remains an escalating issue. In 2023, one of the hottest years on record for Oaxaca, the drought devastated 90% of the region's crops, as relayed by the BBC.

With projections showing a 6% decrease in rainfall by 2039, the challenges are mounting. However, initiatives like Grupedsac provide a beacon of hope, helping communities build resilience and prepare for the future.

Through their efforts, the Indigenous women of Oaxaca are not only adapting to a changing climate — they are transforming their communities, blending ancient wisdom with innovative solutions for a more resilient future.

