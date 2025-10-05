Scientists thrilled after capturing first-of-its-kind footage of rare creatures: 'Keep them safe and alive'

"I sincerely hope US game starts listening to … scientists who understand the value [of] these animals."

A conservation group shared heartwarming footage of a rare predator to raise awareness of a grave concern about the animals' long-term viability.

The Center for Biological Diversity shared the footage of two Mexican gray wolves at play. The charming video shows one wolf rolling around on the ground as the other circles and sniffs around its chum. There was a serious message behind all the fun, however. The organization is one of 30 groups raising concerns about the serious decline in genetic diversity among wolves. The groups are calling for agencies in Arizona and New Mexico to do more.

Michael Robinson, a senior conservation advocate at the center, explained: "Mexican wolves won't recover unless agencies restore as much genetic diversity as can be salvaged from what's already been squandered."

The Mexican gray wolf is the smallest subspecies of gray wolf in North America, and it's also the rarest. Despite the name, most of the tiny wild population is found north of the border in New Mexico and Arizona. They were wiped out in the U.S. in the 1970s and only kept alive by captive breeding programs. A handful were introduced back into the wild in 1998, and their numbers have recovered slowly to just under 300 individuals.

To survive in the long term, wolves require more genetic diversity, which is why conservation groups are advocating for the reintroduction of additional captive wolves into the wild. The last instance was nearly 20 years ago, per the Wolf Conservation Center.

The wolves playing shows that trail cameras are a powerful tool for conservation efforts. In many cases, the footage can help scientists confirm the presence of a species, however rare, and form more effective local strategies to protect them. In this case, the footage serves as a potent symbol of what's at stake and a powerful way to inform and inspire the public to support the necessary measures.

The footage received some supportive and thoughtful comments on social media. One comment said, "Beautiful keep them safe and alive."

Another commenter called for more action from the agencies responsible: "I sincerely hope US game starts listening to the people and to scientists who understand the value [of] these animals have to delicate ecosystems. They need to do a significantly better job of protecting these animals."

