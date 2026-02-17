  • Outdoors Outdoors

Tourist sparks outrage with thoughtless act at US national park: 'You are not the center of the universe'

"Another reason why we can't have nice things."

by Yei Ling Ma
A tourist blatantly ignored a national park's rules for a vacation picture at Mesa Arch, and the scene went viral on Instagram's Tourons of National Parks.

Photo Credit: iStock

An infuriating picture of a tourist blatantly ignoring national park rules for a vacation picture went viral on an Instagram page, Tourons of National Parks (@TouronsOfNationalParks).

The foreground of the picture shows a signpost that reads, "Keep off arch." Meanwhile, the background of the picture shows a male tourist sitting in the middle of the 27-foot-long Mesa Arch.

The signpost's clear visibility makes the entire scene all the more absurd, showing how the tourist openly disregarded the park's rules for a momentary cool shot, as if the rules didn't apply to him. 

The Mesa Arch is one of Canyonland's most popular attractions and one of the most photographed arches in southeast Utah. 

This arch sits on the edge of a canyon's rim, which allows the structure to perfectly capture the glow of the sunrise on the bottom of the arch, according to the National Park Service.

Canyonlands National Park received about 800,000 visitors in 2023, and while not all of them will traverse the Mesa Arch Trail, a portion of them will. 

If everyone visiting the arch were to ignore the national park rule of keeping off the arch, visitors could damage the natural structure, risking losing it completely, undoing millions of years of history. It is also a dangerous feat as the arch sits at the edge of a 500-foot cliff. 

National park rules are meant to ensure visitor safety, as well as conserve the historical structure, ensuring that future generations will be able to experience the same nature as today.

"I can't understand this egoistic behavior. You are not the center of the universe," one commenter explained. 

"He is special, very important, and rules don't apply to him because he likes nature," another offered sarcastically. 

"Another reason why we can't have nice things," a third commenter wrote. 

Cool Divider