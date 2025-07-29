Scientists issue urgent warning over troubling phenomenon that could poison food supply: 'Affects human health'

"About two to three times as much mercury."

This toxic element can cause damage to the nervous, digestive, and immune systems, according to the World Health Organization.

A new report by NPR revealed concerns of an increase in mercury levels near an invasive species of algae in North Carolina.

What's happening?

North Carolina beaches are being impacted by an invasive species of macroalgae, known as Gracilaria vermiculophylla.

Due to the long, stringy nature of the algae, it easily gets tangled in — and damages — native species of grass and marshland, according to the Non-Native Species Secretariat. These strands join together to create algal mats, which can displace plants and animals, as well as kill larvae by reducing the availability of light and oxygen.

Concerningly, the low-oxygen conditions these algae create are the perfect breeding ground for tiny microbes that create methylmercury. Coastal biologist Byron Toothman tested the mercury levels in Eastern mud snail populations that lived near the algae and others that lived further away. He told NPR that the snails closest to the algae were found to have "about two to three times as much mercury" in their system.

With the same pattern also being found in shrimp and oysters, Toothman said, scientists are concerned that these higher levels of harmful mercury could end up being eaten by humans.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Why are invasive species such a serious issue?

According to a study published in the Journal of Preventive Medicine & Public Health, "inorganic mercury circulating in the general environment is dissolved into freshwater and seawater, condensed through the food chain, ingested by humans, and consequently affects human health."

Invasive species, such as Gracilaria vermiculophylla, are so damaging because they outcompete native species for vital resources, completely unbalancing and decimating the native ecology of an area.

What's being done about this invasive species?

Once invasive species have established themselves in a new ecosystem, they are notoriously difficult to get rid of.

One method of protecting native species includes growing native plants, which creates enticing habitats for local animal and insect species. This can help conserve natural resources, protect the food supply, and even limit the spread of diseases.

Since the Gracilaria vermiculophylla is easily spread by boat, according to the Global Invasive Species Database, boatkeepers are being asked to be extra vigilant with cleaning out their boats. Boat owners are being asked to check their vessels regularly for small pieces of the invasive plant and let boats dry out properly to prevent the further spread of this harmful species.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



