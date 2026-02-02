Local hero makes history with unbelievable 20-acre donation: 'Profoundly grateful'

A 20-acre land donation will support the Mendocino Land Trust's mission to ensure people have access to clean water and nature for years to come.

Dr. Gabrielle Levine donated the undeveloped parcel, featuring wooded terrain, meadows, and ocean views, according to a news release in Lake County News. The land, located east of Highway 1 in Albion, California, is now for sale by Tracy Wolfson of Engel & Volkers. Proceeds from the sale will go toward the land trust's Albion River Fund, furthering MLT's mission in the area.

In addition to providing water and recreational opportunities, the Albion River supports a fishery. However, the California State Water Resources Board found that chinook, coho, and steelhead salmon populations have "decreased substantially and continue to decline."

Implementing protections — as land trusts do, by permanently conserving natural areas — are part of reversing this trend, as are local community efforts and the donations that support them. Restoration projects are another piece of the puzzle.

Just one year after the removal of four dams along the Klamath River, for example, salmon have returned to their natural breeding grounds, a strong indicator of ecosystem health and a boon to the tribal communities that rely on these culturally significant species.

"Mendocino Land Trust is profoundly grateful not only for Gabrielle's generous donation to support our conservation work in the Albion area but also for the stewardship and restoration work she has done on this property and more broadly," said Matt Franks, MLT land protection manager who worked with Levine to make the gift a reality, per Lake County News. "Her tireless advocacy, work, and innovation continue to benefit sensitive species and habitats in Mendocino County, and MLT is thrilled to partner with her in these efforts."

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

Levine commented on a post thanking her for the donation in a Facebook group for Mendocino locals: "It feels great to take this big step towards calling back the salmon, estuary restoration and maybe even buying the headlands! Thank you to the Mendocino Land Trust, and to my partner Dan Gates for sharing the vision!"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.