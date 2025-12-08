Scientists issue warning as dangerous creature spreads across US region: 'Unfortunately ... firmly and widely established'

They almost certainly came to the USA via international trade.

A highly destructive invasive beetle that destroys oak trees has spread to two more counties in Oregon, state officials are warning.

What's happening?

The Statesman Journal reported that after gathering evidence throughout the Willamette Valley, scientists have confirmed the Mediterranean oak borer (MOB) is now present in Marion and Polk counties.

The chair of the state's MOB task force, Cody Holthouse, said: "The results show us that, unfortunately, Mediterranean oak borer is firmly and widely established in the northern Willamette Valley."

The beetles have only been found in white oaks so far in Oregon, but they've been found in other oak trees in California. The full extent of the infestation is still unknown, and officials remain hopeful that the destruction can be contained.

Why is the Mediterranean oak borer such a concern in Oregon?

As the name implies, the MOB is a native of Europe, North Africa, and West Asia, and they almost certainly came to the USA via international trade. On its home turf, the MOB is actually quite a useful little SOB, as it is drawn to trees that are already dying and facilitates their decomposition. The next generation of beetles moves to another decaying tree and begins the cycle anew.

Outside of their native range, they're a huge problem for native oak trees, and burrowing females will occupy the same tree for several generations, which ultimately kills the tree. A healthy white oak tree lives for centuries and provides a habitat for several species and traps large quantities of carbon. Those ecological benefits compound over time, so the longer it stands, the more carbon it pulls from the atmosphere, so it's not just a simple case of planting more.

White oaks are already under pressure because of widespread destruction to make way for developments. They hardly need another threat.

What's being done to contain the spread?

The MOB's tiny size, just three millimeters in length, and rapid reproduction mean it's all but impossible to eradicate once established. However, it's still possible to contain the problem. By raising awareness of the dangers posed by invasives, local measures to manage the problem stand a much better chance of success.

A preventative measure recommended by the University of California is to limit the movement of firewood: "Buy it where you burn it."

