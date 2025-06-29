Residents evacuated as brush fire rips through same area as devastating Maui blaze two years ago: 'I was thinking about the last one'

Maui residents were left reeling when a fast-moving brush fire broke out June 16, reminiscent of the Lāhainā wildfire of 2023. With this fire, at least 50 people needed to evacuate from Native Hawaiian lands, according to the Associated Press.

What's happening?

A brush fire in Kahikinui burned an estimated 330 acres of land in a remote part of Maui, per the AP.

The report explained that dozens of people were evacuated, though there were no injuries or structural damage. The brush fire happened on the opposite side of the island from where the Lāhainā fires caused extensive damage in 2023.

According to the AP, Warren Aganos was on his land when a neighbor called to inform him of the fire. Aganos thought about when his family lost three structures in a 2016 fire and how they were still trying to rebuild.

"I was thinking about the last one. It was super emotional," said Aganos, who told first responders where to find the community's water tanks before leaving.

Why is wildfire awareness important?

The Kahikinui fire may have reminded residents of the impacts of the 2023 Lāhainā wildfires. Per the AP, Lāhainā is still recovering from the estimated $5.5 billion in damages, high unemployment, and increased poverty caused by the extreme weather.

And they're not the only ones: People all over the country face wildfire threats every day. Wildfires are common in the western United States, including California.

Per the AP article, professionals have warned that fire danger will continue to escalate partly because of rising temperatures and lower humidity.

Wildfires cause many issues that harm human health, animals, and the environment. The University of California, Davis, Environmental Health Sciences Center emphasized that wildfires increase exposure to toxic chemicals, which can cause immediate and long-term health concerns.

The Western Fire Chiefs Association said that fires can also cause thousands of dollars in property damage, destroy animal habitats, erode the soil, and reduce water quality — all of which affect people's daily lives.

What can we do about the impacts of wildfires?

While extreme weather events have always existed, scientists believe that planet-warming actions by humans have made them more dangerous and powerful.

Protecting people, property, and homes is one of the most critical steps to take to reduce the impact of wildfires. In this Hawaiʻi community, getting certification from Firewise USA is one of those actions.

The Hawaiʻi Journalism Initiative reported that after previous fires, Kahikinui decided to become a Firewise community, which involved creating an action plan with the Hawaiʻi Wildfire Management Organization.

Maui County Firewise coordinator Cassandra Smith offered insight into how people can respond to wildfires. She said, per the Hawaiʻi Journalism Initiative: "I think a lot of communities have decided that there's no time to wait, that they need to take action and be proactive. We all have a different role to play in wildfire prevention and resilience."

Like this Maui community, you can help prepare for extreme weather events like wildfires by taking local action and building community bonds. Stay informed by exploring critical climate issues today.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.