Tennessee crews use swiftwater ropes to save a 4-day-old calf before it's swept away

Even a creek bank can pose a serious threat when conditions shift.

Rescue teams in Putnam County, Tennessee, saved a 4-day-old calf after it became trapped in a local creek.

By the end of the operation, responders had gotten the animal onto dry ground and back with its owner.

What happened?

According to a report from WZTV, the incident happened in early June near Cane Creek after a baby calf was found stranded.

The Putnam County Rescue Squad responded and worked to safely remove the animal.

With moving water and muddy ground around the calf, rescuers relied on "special swiftwater and rope rescue techniques" to get it secured and out of the water, the outlet reported. Because the animal was only 4 days old, the situation required a specialized response, and the calf's vulnerability added to the challenge.

Why does it matter?

Swiftwater incidents can be especially dangerous, and operations near creeks or in flood-prone areas can put both responders and animals at risk if they are not handled carefully.

Having a team trained to use ropes, keep secure footing, and move efficiently can make the difference between a close call and a far worse outcome.

In rural communities, livestock are often not only beloved animals but also an important part of a family's livelihood. Saving a calf can help an owner avoid financial loss and emotional strain.

Waterways can turn hazardous quickly. Even a creek bank can pose a serious threat when conditions shift, which is why preparation, equipment, and teamwork remain essential in local rescue work.

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