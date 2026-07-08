Kansas dog fleeing Fourth of July fireworks falls 15 feet into oily sewage well, gets rescued

His name came from the meal he was fed after the rescue.

During the Fourth of July in Kansas, a dog later named Brisket plunged 15 feet into a well contaminated with dirty water, oil, and sewage after panicking at fireworks. He survived the ordeal thanks to a rescue effort that led to the next stage of care from the local animal welfare community.

What happened?

According to Fox 4 Kansas City, Kansas City, Kansas, fire and police crews retrieved the trapped dog after holiday fireworks sent him running.

In a Facebook post, Friends of KCK Animal Services — the local rescue group now caring for Brisket — recounted what happened that night.

"Imagine being on your own your whole life and it's the 4th of July in KCK. It's dark and loud and you are running, terrified for your life. You can't see anything and run straight into a well, falling 15 feet into the dirty water that is mixed with oil and sewage," Friends of KCK Animal Services posted.

"When I looked down in the well at him, he looked up at me, and his eyes said I give up," one firefighter shared.

His name came from the meal he was fed after the rescue. Once he was pulled out, Brisket was given food and a safe place to recover.

Why does it matter?

Fireworks can trigger panic in animals, causing them to bolt, become lost, or suffer injuries in dangerous places they would not normally approach.

That risk can be especially severe for stray animals or pets without secure shelter. A loud celebration that lasts only a few hours for people can become a life-threatening event for animals navigating darkness, traffic, unfamiliar yards, or, in Brisket's case, an open well contaminated with hazardous waste.

The emergency rescue depended on fire and police responders, and Friends of KCK Animal Services is now tasked with helping Brisket recover physically and emotionally.

What's being done?

As Brisket recovers, Friends of KCK Animal Services is asking the public for donations to support its "newest guest."

Rescue groups often cover medical treatment, food, bedding, cleaning, and foster coordination for animals that arrive with complicated needs, especially after emergencies.

After firefighters and police officers in Kansas City got Brisket out of the well, the animal services community took over the next phase of care: giving him rest, safety, and recovery.

For pet owners, practical steps can help reduce similar risks during fireworks nights: keep animals indoors, make sure gates and doors are secure, update ID tags and microchip information, and create a quieter indoor space where pets can feel protected.

Friends of KCK Animal Services later said Brisket "slept HARD on fluffy lavender blankets in the AC for what we assume the first time in his life he could just relax."

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