Officials spark debate with proposal to lift ban on controversial fishing practice: 'One of the biggest unknowns'

Maryland officials are considering lifting a current ban on fishing for striped bass.

However, reopening fishing could impact the species' already-low reproduction rates and threaten its survival in the Chesapeake Bay.

What's happening?

As Maryland Matters reported, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources is looking to allow striped bass fishing, with restrictions, in April and May. In exchange for opening up springtime fishing, the department proposed a complete ban in August to prevent the heat-related deaths that can follow catch-and-release methods.

The DNR stated that it wants to approach its striped bass fishing season similarly to how it's handled in the Potomac River of Virginia, per Maryland Matters. It also wants to increase fishing tourism in the spring and support local fishing guides and tackle shops.

However, even catch-and-release fishing is linked to declining striped bass populations during spawning season. This impact is most significant in the hot summer months when fish are extracted from the water and can't survive after anglers toss them back in from their hooks.

"That's one of the biggest unknowns about this kind of fishery," said Reid Nelson, a fisheries ecologist. "If this fishery blows up [with a lot more catch-and-release in spring] even if the fish continue to spawn, does that impact the quality of larvae?"

Why are fishing regulations important?

Banning controversial fishing practices helps preserve native populations and support biodiversity and balanced ecosystems. Fishing bans offer many benefits, allowing fish to thrive and people to be fed without compromising their populations.

No-fishing zones help restore dwindling species numbers in many places while increasing catch rates in open fishing areas. Fish populations are often resilient and can thrive and increase when given strategic opportunities to recover and repopulate.

What's being done to protect vulnerable fish species?

In Maryland, conservationists have suggested that the DNR conduct further studies to assess the impacts of catch-and-release fishing on striped bass before lifting the current ban. Poor spawning patterns aren't fully understood, so additional research could inform policymakers about whether lifting the ban is a viable option.

The decision is pending review for an August staff meeting. Then, in the fall, public comments will be invited before the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission decides on new coastal fishing regulations.

If you enjoy fishing, consider educating yourself about critical climate issues that impact species you care about. You can learn about these species' threats and advocate for their protection so future generations may also enjoy them.

Anglers can also take local action to control invasive species and protect native fish where they live. Supporting organizations focused on fish conservation, restoring habitats, and improving water quality is another meaningful way to preserve our planet's biodiversity.

