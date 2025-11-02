Officials strike first-of-its-kind deal impacting historic US territory: 'Today is a victory'

"Honoring the struggles of those who came before us."

The U.S. Virgin Islands' Department of Planning and Natural Resources has completed "one of the largest land acquisitions in territorial history," gaining the protection of 2,469 acres on the island.

For years, Virgin Islanders have fought for Maroon Ridge and Annaly Bay on St. Croix to be protected, and a deal finalized in August by the administration of Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has made that possible.

"This investment is about conservation and about honoring the struggles of those who came before us," Bryan said. "It ensures that future generations of Virgin Islanders will have access to lands that tell our story, reflect our heritage and strengthen our pride."

Kristina "Kitty" Edwards, the director of the Division of Territorial Parks and Protected Areas, added, "Today is a victory for [advocates] and for everyone who values our natural and cultural heritage."



According to a press release, the land acquisition cost $69 million. It was funded through the U.S. Department of Commerce and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

The vast expanse of land, known as Maroon Sanctuary Territorial Park, will extend the Territorial Parks System and be managed by DPNR's Division of Territorial Parks and Protected Areas.

The newly protected area of Maroon Ridge holds cultural importance, as it was once a settlement for enslaved Africans who escaped bondage, as GoToStCroix.com detailed.

"On St. Croix, as in other Caribbean islands, Maroons built independent communities that resisted colonial control," the website noted. "They settled in hard-to-reach areas, like the Maroon Ridge area, giving them safety and freedom."

St. Croix also holds deep ecological significance. The rugged coastal forest and hillside terrain provide critical habitat for endangered species, including the St. Croix ground lizard and several rare migratory birds.

With its protection secured, the site will be preserved for conservation, education, and recreation, ensuring that future generations can connect with the island.

Beyond the environmental benefits, the project bolsters local collaboration between residents, the Virgin Islands Department of Planning and Natural Resources, and national conservation partners, demonstrating what can happen when cultural respect and sustainable development intersect.

