A new $1.67 billion agreement will transform iconic Greek islands: 'The symbolism of signing it there was hard to ignore'

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis shared that this investment will "allow the islands to achieve their ecological transition."

Greece has signed a new clean energy deal with the European Union in a quest to tackle climate-related issues that have been affecting many of the country's islands.

Dimitris Lianos, the mayor of Naxos, which is the largest island in the Cyclades archipelago, was on hand for the signing, helping to bring some focus to the issues at hand.

The "symbolism of signing it there was hard to ignore," according to a report by TechXplore covering the event. It explained that Naxos has been particularly affected by severe droughts, blazing hot summers, and disastrous wildfires.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis shared that this investment in renewable energy will "allow the islands to achieve their ecological transition" by helping "the country become self-sufficient and reduce energy costs."

The country has been ramping up its efforts to reduce reliance on dirty fuels in recent years and to build up a greener energy infrastructure. In 2023, renewables and hydroelectric plants accounted for 57% of Greece's energy mix, and this new financing will help keep up the momentum.

Mitsotakis also shared that wind and solar projects have covered "almost half of Greece's electricity needs" while reducing the use of highly polluting brown coal down to "only 6 percent," per the report.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

According to the International Trade Administration, Greece already has 6.5 gigawatts of photovoltaic projects in operation, while another 12.4 gigawatts will be connected to the grid by 2030. That includes 24 planned projects to be located in the central and southern areas of the country.

In addition, there are 5 gigawatts of wind power projects that are up and running, with another 2.8 gigawatts planned for its 2030 deadline.

These projects are crucial in helping the Mediterranean country hit its target of reducing emissions by 58.6% by 2030, as TechXplore noted. It's already reduced them by 45% compared to 2005, but there's still plenty of work to be done.

🗣️ Do you think America could ever go zero-waste?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The signing of this latest clean energy deal and the positive momentum towards more sustainable energy for the island areas should give hope to the residents and farmers who have been on the front lines.

Progress has already been made, with the Dodecanese island of Tilos already providing nearly all its power from renewables, thanks to private Greek investors and an 11 million euro investment from the EU, per the report.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.