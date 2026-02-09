Onlooker captures photo of rule-breaking tourists' reckless behavior: 'Should not be allowed in the park'

Commenters on the original post could not believe it.

Tourists around the world often choose travel destinations that get them out in nature, and with good reason.

But not all tourists behave responsibly, as a post to the Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) Instagram demonstrated.

A photo shows two tourists reaching their hands out to a marmot. The caption accompanying the post states, "Rocky Mountain National park...it scratched her right after."

Inappropriate interactions with wild animals are dangerous for several reasons. Obviously, they put humans in danger, and they can be hurt or even killed by a scared animal.

However, the encounters also put the animals in an extremely precarious situation. Even a provoked attack can lead to the animal being euthanized.

Unfortunately, this type of behavior is not uncommon. An outraged tourist took to Reddit to complain about tourists in Rocky Mountain National Park posing for pictures in an area clearly marked as off-limits to preserve a delicate ecosystem.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

Another poster took to Reddit to share their disappointment with fellow travelers who repeatedly wandered off marked paths for photos in Yellowstone National Park.

UCLA reported that time spent outdoors can lead to multiple health benefits, including boosting the immune system and improving cognitive functioning. National parks are a great place to enjoy some much-needed fresh air, but poor behavior can lead to a ban.

There are many ways to be a responsible tourist and enjoy nature while also respecting it. First and foremost, it's important that visitors to our nation's incredible parks respect and obey all rules and regulations that are designed to keep both people and animals safe.

Travelers can also choose low-impact travel options to limit their environmental impacts. They can also support eco-friendly travel destinations.

Commenters on the original post could not believe the actions of the irresponsible tourist.

One said, "People this ignorant should not be allowed in the park!"

Another was worried about the ramifications of their interaction.

"Marmots and groundhogs can carry rabies," they said. "A scratch or bite can infect you with the virus. Hopefully she got shots."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.