Theme park under fire over disturbing string of animal deaths: 'Catastrophe'

The once tourist attraction Marineland in Ontario, Canada, is now at the center of a controversial and disturbing predicament. The park has indicated that roughly 30 captive beluga whales under its care may be euthanized, according to Noticias Ambientales.

What's happening?

Marineland has formally requested emergency funding from the Canadian federal government, as the park says it lacks the resources to maintain its 30 belugas if relocation or export is not permitted.

The underlying conditions are dire: 20 whales — 19 belugas and one orca — have died at Marineland since 2019, according to CBS News. The park previously wanted to transfer the whales to Chimelong Ocean Kingdom in China, but Canada's minister of fisheries denied the request, as Canadian law prohibits the export of marine mammals for commercial entertainment purposes.

Marineland possesses the last captive whales in Canada, which made it illegal to hold a whale, dolphin, or porpoise captive in 2019. This crisis at this park is part of a larger reckoning over how societies treat captive wildlife and animals that were once valued as entertainment attractions.

Why is the management of captive marine mammals concerning?

The beluga whale is a species adapted to Arctic waters whose migration and diet help regulate fish and crustacean populations, and without these whales, marine ecosystems could suffer, according to One Earth.

Belugas are listed as "near threatened" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and certain populations across the world are considered "critically endangered."

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

According to Whale and Dolphin Conservation, most of the belugas in captivity were captured as wild animals in the ocean, and these whales have about half the lifespan in captivity than they do in the wild.

Environmental groups have cautioned that if the belugas at Marineland are euthanized, the world risks "ecological and ethical catastrophe," according to Noticias Ambientales.

Beyond the welfare crisis for these animals, this park's crisis symbolizes how entertainment-driven captivity undermines conservation and delays progress toward a safer future for animals and humans. If these belugas are euthanized or left in deteriorating tanks, it would represent a failure of accountability to broader ecological and moral obligations that affect wildlife and the ocean.

What's being done about the belugas at Marineland?

Recently, a non-profit called the Whale Sanctuary Project has offered to rehome some belugas to a future seaside sanctuary in Nova Scotia, WKBW reported.

According to National Magazine, animal welfare lawyers and advocacy groups are pushing for the Ontario government to invoke an act that allows seizure and protective custody of animals in distress, which would force Marineland or other caretakers to act rather than permit euthanasia.

The federal government's refusal to allow export to China's theme park demonstrates Canada's commitment to ending marine mammal captivity for profit.

Individuals can help by donating to marine sanctuaries, urging lawmakers to secure safe relocations for the whales through petitions and public pressure, and boycotting entertainment venues that exploit captive animals. Ensuring these belugas' survival is a necessary step toward a more just and sustainable relationship with marine life.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.