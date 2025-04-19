Scientists make alarming discovery after finding whales dead in icy waters

Experts came to conclusions about the deaths of the beluga and narwhal whales.

When most of us imagine the Arctic, we envision a landscape, or seascape, covered in tons of ice. As the planet's average temperature rises, that ice is melting. All that melted ice can lead to many problems.

For species that rely on the ice for protection, the melting makes it imperative to adapt quickly.

What's happening?

As Arctic ice recedes, orca whales have expanded their hunting grounds, as Sustainability Times detailed. Orcas, commonly called killer whales, are apex predators, meaning that they top any food web they're a part of.

When orcas expand their territory, this throws the food chains of other areas off balance.

The dead bodies of beluga and narwhal whales have washed up on the shores of Northern Canada, according to the report, which noted that orcas consume an estimated 1,000 narwhals each year.

As habitats and food chains shift because of the changing climate, species around the globe have to adjust or adapt quickly to survive. Those that can't are threatened with extinction.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, we lose about 13% of Arctic sea ice per decade. At this rate, the Arctic could have no ice in summer 2040.

Why is Arctic ice melting important?

Melting ice in polar regions — primarily land-based ice but also ocean ice, per NASA — contributes to rising sea levels. Because ocean currents are connected, this can affect food systems, ecosystems, and habitats around the planet.

As habitats change, so too do their ecosystems. Melting sea ice can have a variety of impacts on human food systems. As one example, the Natural Resources Defense Council notes that melting ice can impact shellfish populations.

Animals in these impacted ecosystems may struggle against the threat of extinction.

As detailed by NASA, the sea level around the globe has risen about 4 inches since 1993. Without human intervention and change, this threatens coastal cities and drinking water.

Rapid changes to Earth such as sea ice melting and the rise in sea level can influence extreme weather events. While there have always been instances of extreme weather, scientists attribute shifting intensification to human activity.

What's being done about Arctic ice melting?

Scientists and organizations are working to preserve the Arctic ecosystem and mitigate the impacts of our warming climate. The Arctic Council protects vulnerable species and reduces carbon pollution that traps heat and accelerates ice melt.

Transitioning to green technology, renewable energy, and electric vehicles all help reduce harmful pollution.

One of the best things we can do is continue to stay informed about the issues our planet faces. Like animals, we have to adapt to the changes for survival. We can each do our part to mitigate the harshest effects of the warming planet.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.