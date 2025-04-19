  • Outdoors Outdoors

Scientists make alarming discovery after finding whales dead in icy waters

Experts came to conclusions about the deaths of the beluga and narwhal whales.

by Cody Januszko
Experts came to conclusions about the deaths of the beluga and narwhal whales.

Photo Credit: iStock

When most of us imagine the Arctic, we envision a landscape, or seascape, covered in tons of ice. As the planet's average temperature rises, that ice is melting. All that melted ice can lead to many problems. 

For species that rely on the ice for protection, the melting makes it imperative to adapt quickly.

What's happening?

As Arctic ice recedes, orca whales have expanded their hunting grounds, as Sustainability Times detailed. Orcas, commonly called killer whales, are apex predators, meaning that they top any food web they're a part of. 

When orcas expand their territory, this throws the food chains of other areas off balance. 

The dead bodies of beluga and narwhal whales have washed up on the shores of Northern Canada, according to the report, which noted that orcas consume an estimated 1,000 narwhals each year.

As habitats and food chains shift because of the changing climate, species around the globe have to adjust or adapt quickly to survive. Those that can't are threatened with extinction. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

According to the World Wildlife Fund, we lose about 13% of Arctic sea ice per decade. At this rate, the Arctic could have no ice in summer 2040. 

Why is Arctic ice melting important?

Melting ice in polar regions — primarily land-based ice but also ocean ice, per NASA — contributes to rising sea levels. Because ocean currents are connected, this can affect food systems, ecosystems, and habitats around the planet. 

As habitats change, so too do their ecosystems. Melting sea ice can have a variety of impacts on human food systems. As one example, the Natural Resources Defense Council notes that melting ice can impact shellfish populations. 

Animals in these impacted ecosystems may struggle against the threat of extinction

Do you think America has a plastic waste problem?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas 🫤

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

As detailed by NASA, the sea level around the globe has risen about 4 inches since 1993. Without human intervention and change, this threatens coastal cities and drinking water

Rapid changes to Earth such as sea ice melting and the rise in sea level can influence extreme weather events. While there have always been instances of extreme weather, scientists attribute shifting intensification to human activity.

What's being done about Arctic ice melting?

Scientists and organizations are working to preserve the Arctic ecosystem and mitigate the impacts of our warming climate. The Arctic Council protects vulnerable species and reduces carbon pollution that traps heat and accelerates ice melt. 

Transitioning to green technology, renewable energy, and electric vehicles all help reduce harmful pollution. 

One of the best things we can do is continue to stay informed about the issues our planet faces. Like animals, we have to adapt to the changes for survival. We can each do our part to mitigate the harshest effects of the warming planet.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x