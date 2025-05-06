Tourists capture stunning video of rare creature on the porch of their rainforest lodge: 'An expert climber and a rare sight'

"An incredible example of the rich and fragile biodiversity that thrives in the country's jungles."

Tourists were excited to encounter one of Costa Rica's rare wildcats sitting on the porch of their lodge, Outdoors reported.

Although they enjoyed the sight, it shines a spotlight on one of the major problems of ecotourism: the way it can bring unprepared tourists into close contact with wild animals, creating danger for all involved.

What's happening?

EcoTourism Globally (@ecotourismglobally) shared a video of a tiny, spotted yellow cat sitting at the edge of a porch on Instagram.

"In the dense rainforests of Costa Rica, the elusive tigrillo (Leopardus wiedii), also known as the margay, moves silently among the trees," the video's caption read. "This small, nocturnal wild cat is an expert climber and a rare sight — an incredible example of the rich and fragile biodiversity that thrives in the country's jungles."

Tourists staying at the lodge spotted the beautiful animal from no more than 20 feet away and managed to capture the video. It likely felt like a magical moment.

Why is this margay encounter a problem?

Ecotourism is good for wildlife in some ways. The funds tourists provide can be used for conservation and protecting wild habitats as well as spreading knowledge about these issues.

Unfortunately, close contact isn't safe for people or wildlife. An animal that feels threatened or cornered by humans may lash out or injure itself trying to escape.

Even if no one approaches, having human dwellings in wild areas is a risk to animals, which could get into people's belongings or trash in search of food — another potential source of illness and injury.

Saddest of all, when animals become emboldened around humans, it sometimes becomes necessary to euthanize them to prevent them from harming people in the long run. This is not the outcome tourists envision when they try to approach or feed a fascinating animal.

What can I do to prevent dangerous wildlife encounters?

If you visit a wilderness area such as a national park, obey the rules and keep a safe distance from wildlife. Pack out all your belongings and trash, and keep food and trash secure while you're there to avoid attracting animals.

