Scientists confirm rare creature's return from decades-long absence: 'Exactly what I have been hoping to see for years'

An seabird species that had all but vanished from local shores has returned home to Northern Ireland after decades away.

For the first time in recent memory, Manx shearwaters have been confirmed breeding again on Rathlin Island, marking a significant win for both wildlife and the community working to protect it, according to a Royal Society for the Protection of Birds release.

Once abundant along the North Atlantic, these graceful seabirds — known for their long wings and haunting nighttime calls — had stopped nesting on the island by the end of the 20th century. Rats and ferrets took over their nesting sites, eating eggs and chicks until the population collapsed.

After patient work through the LIFE Raft project, the team finally got the moment they'd been waiting for. In September, young Manx shearwaters could be seen tucked safely inside their burrows on night vision cameras.

Ric Else, senior research assistant for the LIFE Raft project, had been waiting years not only for confirmation of nesting but for proof of successful breeding.

"This was exactly what I have been hoping to see for years," Else said in the RSPB release.

The return of the Manx shearwater shows how restoring balance to even small islands can have ripple effects. Healthy seabird colonies help maintain ocean ecosystems — a vital part of sustaining fisheries, coastlines, and the communities that depend on them.

"This is an incredibly exciting step forward for Rathlin's seabirds," said Liam McFaul, RSPB warden for Rathlin Island reserve. "Seeing the footage of the Manx shearwater going into the burrows again on Rathlin is incredible."

Rathlin's story is part of a broader pattern. In Brazil, golden lion tamarins have bounced back from near extinction. And in the Galápagos Islands, the tiny leaf-toed gecko has returned after disappearing for decades — different places, same happy ending.

Each small comeback, like this one on Rathlin Island, is a reminder that with persistence — and a bit of hope — nature has an incredible ability to recover.

