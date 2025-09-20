Lawmakers demand answers after wild animal is captured in US and taken to Abu Dhabi: 'Traumatic experience'

"It's just so hard to see an animal go through that."

Earlier this summer, a disturbing video showing a giant manta ray being captured off Florida's coast sparked outrage among residents, conservationists, and lawmakers, reported Tampa Bay Times. The clip revealed contractors hauling the massive animal onto a boat, with onlookers yelling in protest. Now, elected officials are demanding answers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) — and calling for reform.

What happened?

The manta ray was taken in July under a special license issued by FWC to supply animals for SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. The incident went viral after bystanders filmed the capture near Panama City Beach, with one witness shouting, "Let him go … you ought to be ashamed of yourselves," per Tampa Bay Times.

Lawmakers say the license — known as a Marine Special Activity License — granted the removal of a federally threatened species without public input. In a bipartisan letter, state and federal leaders urged the agency to revoke the permit, suspend future approvals, and overhaul its rules.

"It's just so hard to see an animal go through that," state Rep. Lindsay Cross told the Tampa Bay Times. "There's a big difference between taking a living species to help with its restoration and something that's going to benefit a for-profit corporation."

Why is this manta ray important?

Manta rays are protected under the Endangered Species Act because of their slow reproduction rates and vulnerability to human threats, including fishing gear entanglement and boat strikes. Conservation groups warn that removing these animals from the wild for display puts their survival at further risk — especially since studies show manta rays struggle in captivity.

Florida's waters are home to a globally important manta ray nursery, making the state a critical habitat for the species. Losing them would not only damage marine biodiversity but also harm ecotourism industries that depend on healthy wildlife populations.

According to Tampa Bay Times, regarding the video of the manta ray's capture, Cross said, "That seems like a traumatic experience for an animal," a reminder of the broader human responsibility to protect threatened species.

What's being done about it?

Lawmakers have asked FWC to halt permits for capturing threatened species, engage with independent scientists, and release public records about past wildlife captures. Meanwhile, conservation organizations like the Florida Manta Project continue researching local manta populations and working with anglers to reduce accidental entanglements.

For everyday people, supporting ocean-friendly tourism — like wildlife viewing tours that don't disturb animals — and avoiding entertainment venues that profit from captive endangered species are two impactful steps. Similar victories, such as bans on orca breeding and commitments to end dolphin shows, show that consumer pressure can drive meaningful change.

Protecting species like the manta ray isn't just about safeguarding one animal. It's about defending ecosystems, coastal economies, and our shared responsibility to ensure the ocean's wonders remain for future generations.

