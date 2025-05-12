Innovative company launches revolutionary project using AI-powered satellites to grow trees: 'Can be swift and targeted'

QL Space has partnered its satellite and AI technology platform with CSIRO's Innovate to Grow research and business development program to enhance mangrove conservation efforts.

The Australian company's AI-enhanced satellite observation platform offers mining, agriculture, sustainability, and disaster response efforts access to key data, according to a press release shared by Phys.org.

"Through the Innovate to Grow program we gained crucial insights into refining our business model, strengthening our grant applications, and effectively positioning our innovation in the market," said Raj Gautam, CEO of QL Space.

One example of these efforts is the use of their AI-powered geospatial platform for mangrove monitoring, providing a bird's-eye view of the situation.

"Our AI framework interprets satellite data to identify subtle shifts in mangrove health, so conservation efforts can be swift and targeted," Gautam said.

Mangroves are vital to coastal ecosystems, protecting shores from erosion, sequestering carbon, and providing habitats for numerous species, including monkeys, birds, fish, insects, and plants.

Although mangroves are of critical importance, they've been disappearing at an alarming rate, with carbon storage capacities dropping as well. Coastal development, farming, and industrial activity are threatening these forests and all of the creatures that rely on them.

In addition, rising global temperatures and resulting sea level rise are reducing their numbers. The Smithsonian shared a 2013 study that found 71% of these forests experienced an average of 656 feet of coastline retreat each year. That was followed by a 2024 study showing 50% of the world's mangroves are at risk of collapse.

QL Space's satellite data will help bolster conservation efforts in Saudi Arabia, where environmental teams at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology have already seen some success.

Mangroves near the school have increased by over 45% from 2005 to 2020, adding to coastline stability and increasing biodiversity in the area.

By merging satellite-based Earth observation with advanced AI, QL Space is able to help analyze vegetation density, identify at-risk areas, and estimate the amount of carbon being captured by the forests, according to the statement.

This will allow rapid response to emerging threats, helping to protect these valuable coastal habitats.

The Innovate to Grow partnership helped QL Space secure a Western Australian Government Innovation Booster Grant, which will help the company further enhance its platform to provide key data-driven insights to conservationists across the globe.

