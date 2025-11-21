Woman enlists 4,000 school children for revolutionary project: 'I want children to realize the potential'

"The best [time] to start is when they are young."

In the Philippines, One Earth reported that one woman is working with the nation's children to regrow one of the country's most vital assets: mangrove forests.

Mangroves are shrubs and trees growing in coastal waters, where they provide an incredible range of benefits for people and the environment. Their roots help prevent coastal erosion, which is eating shorelines around the globe as we speak, as well as providing food and shelter for a range of marine life, including young fish that go on to provide food for people and wildlife alike.

Meanwhile, the trees filter carbon pollution out of the air and trap it in their limbs — and since those limbs fall into the water instead of decaying on the ground, mangroves actually trap carbon longer than other forests. Carbon air pollution is one of the main factors in Earth's catastrophically rising temperature.

Restoring depleted mangrove forests is essential not just to the local environment in the Philippines, but to the wider planet. Many efforts have been made in this direction, but Natalia Sali's program is special for involving the rising generation.

#EnergyGlobe national winners for 2020 include ONE CHILD, ONE TREE. Thanks to our volunteers and supporters ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Hp2ciaERrz — Natalia Sali (@natsali2001) June 27, 2020

"I want children to realize the potential of them being partners in protecting the environment," said Sali, per One Earth. "The best [time] to start is when they are young, and then you can still mold their minds to understand the importance of the environment."

Sali started with 4,000 children from 25 schools, training 20 volunteers to walk them through the process of planting one tree apiece, which they would care for throughout their school careers in a program called One Child, One Tree. She then moved to mangrove forest restoration.

Sali teamed up with governmental organization Fostering Education for Environment and Development to train more volunteers to research, restore, and clean up mangrove forests. Her work has won awards, including the Energy Global Award, and she only hopes that will draw more attention and bring in more volunteers.

Even if you don't live in the Philippines, you can search for similar ecosystem restoration projects in your local area.

