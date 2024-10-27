Video shows startling moment man harasses wild alligator: 'Man films himself committing a crime'

"We just out here bullying gators now I see."

Some people say you have to kiss a frog to find your prince, while some men kiss alligators for no apparent reason.

In a video posted to the r/SweatyPalms subreddit, a Florida man comes face to face with a gator on a gravel drive.

Whoever is recording says, "Isaiah," in a discouraging, scolding tone, but the man proceeds to take hold of the reptile's snout by lifting its lower jaw before giving it a few kisses and a rub.

The video ends as he releases and backs away from the gator, whose mouth is agape. If that's not weird enough, it's all to the tune of Emotional Oranges' "Hot Outside."

In another case of "Look what I can do!", a man is, thankfully, not snapped in half by what appears to be a wild gator. It's a pretty reckless move — even if the animal is domesticated — especially when you're doing it as a flex for social media. That only gives others the idea that they, too, can approach a gator for a quick smooch.

It should go without saying, but do not approach, taunt, touch, or challenge a wild animal in any way, shape, or form. Like us, they are just trying to get through the day, and they don't need some stranger getting in their face and making it worse.

Oftentimes, animals will react naturally when they feel threatened, which can have devastating endings. What's worse is that these animals can be euthanized for acting on basic instincts.

Nature and animals are beautiful things, but we have to understand that there is a level of respect necessary to coexist. Not all animal interactions end peacefully, and almost all could have been easily prevented with a little bit of education and awareness.

Whatever you're doing for social media, make sure it's safe, respectful, and consensual for all parties involved. Let the wild be wild by maintaining a safe distance so that everyone makes it home for supper.

The gator kiss provoked a lot of conversation about a gator's jaw force when opening and closing, while others were more concerned with the danger of it all.

"Man films himself committing a crime," one Redditor wrote.

"Still a better love story than Twilight," someone joked.

"We just out here bullying gators now I see," said a third.

