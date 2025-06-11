Homeowners astonished as wild animal and baby take a dip in backyard pool: 'We let them do their thing'

The homeowner in had the right idea, leaving them alone when they visited the backyard pool.

A California homeowner captured video footage of a mama bear and her cub taking a swim in their backyard pool.

Bear sightings in Southern California neighborhoods are becoming increasingly common, especially during the summer when they are in desperate need of water, food, and shelter.

What's happening?

As WANE 15 reported, the Monrovia resident noticed the bears in their pool around noon one day. Bear encounters are common in this neighborhood, but this was the first time they had ever encountered a bear inside their pool.

The mother bear is tagged on both ears and is a frequent visitor to the neighborhood. The homeowner's video shows the mother swimming in the cool pool water while her timid cub watches from the side of the pool. The bears then moved to a nearby avocado tree to enjoy a snack.

"We let them do their thing and try not to create a problem for them," the resident said.

Why are increasing bear encounters significant?

An increase in bear encounters in residential areas signals a broader impact of changing environmental conditions on wildlife. As our climate continuously heats up, bears are moving into new territories, creating more common and potentially deadly interactions with people.

Significant ecological imbalances are causing bears to frequent residential neighborhoods, even entering pools for respite in extremely hot weather. Human population expansion, combined with the destruction of bears' habitats and resource shortages linked to climate change, is putting the lives of both bears and people at risk when they are in close quarters together.

What can I do to stay safe with bears near my home?

The homeowner in Monrovia had the right idea, leaving the bears alone when they visited the backyard pool. It is always best to keep a safe distance from bears and never approach them to feed them or try to scare them away from your property.

It is also a good idea to secure trash cans and to never leave food out that may entice bears to visit your home.

We are now in a time where bears and humans must coexist in the same places. Some communities have hotlines and bear patrols available to report bear sightings and get help returning them to their natural habitats. Electric fencing can help protect chicken coops and other vulnerable places in your yard from bears.



Educate yourself about critical climate issues and common bear behaviors, such as where bears commonly visit where you live. Meanwhile, it's helpful to have bear spray on hand as a last resort if you are faced with an aggressive bear attack.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.