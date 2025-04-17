Health experts issue warning after observing surge in deadly disease: 'Not a good thing'

"We need to … work on it."

The impacts of rising global temperatures combined with a lack of mosquito nets might be behind a surge in malaria cases in one Indian state, The Times of India reported.

What's happening?

According to the publication, malaria cases in the eastern state of Odisha have been increasing year to year since 2022. While experts at the local health department said they were investigating the causes of the surge, former public health director Niranjan Mishra said rising global temperatures were a major factor.

"Malaria during summer and non-monsoon periods is not a good thing," Dr. Chittaranjan Das, former joint secretary of the health department, warned. "We need to examine the climate change angle and work on it."

Why is an increase in malaria cases concerning?

The World Health Organization reported there were an estimated 263 million malaria cases in 83 countries in 2023, as cases rose for a fifth consecutive year. This resulted in 597,000 deaths.

Malaria is not the only mosquito-borne disease on the rise, however. For instance, the World Mosquito Program called 2024 the "worst year for dengue cases on record."

One reason for this upward trend is the overheating planet — disease-carrying mosquitoes thrive in a warmer, wetter world, spreading their populations to more northern latitudes and higher altitudes and surviving for longer seasons.

For instance, one study projects that several mosquito species are set to expand their ranges in North and South America in the coming years because of higher temperatures. Plus, malaria risk zones have reached higher elevations in the Ethiopian Highlands as a result of rising temperatures, per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

What's being done about malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases?

Scientists have made strides in the development of malaria vaccines in recent years, offering hope in the fight against this life-threatening illness. For instance, a pilot program testing a GSK-produced vaccine in Africa resulted in a 13% decrease in deaths due to this disease among young children over a four-year period.

Cameroon became the first nation to launch a mass vaccination campaign against malaria in 2024. Meanwhile, a new one-dose malaria vaccine has demonstrated 90% protection against the disease and is awaiting clinical trials.

Plus, localities are trying to control mosquito populations to help decrease disease spread. For instance, after San Diego County discovered its first-ever locally acquired case of dengue in fall, it quickly sprayed for mosquitoes at about 170 homes.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.