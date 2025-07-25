  • Outdoors Outdoors

Viral video captures unbelievable encounter between tourist and lounging cheetah: 'My soul would've left my body'

"Just get me up out of here!"

by Kim LaCapria
"My soul would've left my body."

Photo Credit: iStock

A now-viral TikTok clip shared by Atlanta-based makeup artist Kyah Riley (@kyahrileymakeup) captured her frightening encounter with a cheetah during a recent trip to South Africa.

It wasn't precisely clear where in South Africa the footage was captured, but it appeared to be some sort of destination for visitors to observe and interact with wildlife.

@kyahrileymakeup Replying to @ig : @lexlailah ♬ original sound - Kyah Riley

At the beginning of the video, Riley cautiously came closer to a large cheetah. The cheetah was calmly reclining and looked deceptively like a large, docile housecat. 

As Riley approached the cheetah, a man outside of the frame is heard encouraging her, saying that the cheetah was "communicating" as she approached with a handful of food. For several tense moments, Riley crouched beside the lounging cheetah, slowly raising her cupped hand to its muzzle.

Then, the cheetah sprang into action, and chaos ensued as it darted away. Riley and another woman outside the frame shrieked, with one saying: "Just get me up out of here!"

Although the precise nature of the encounter remained hazy, Riley's experience with the cheetah served as a reminder that, above all else, wildlife is inherently wild and unpredictable. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Visitors to national parks and other areas where animals congregate often get caught up in the excitement of the trip, forgetting that nature can be volatile. Briefly, a South African news outlet, reported on Riley's viral TikTok post and advised tourists to rely on local experts when interacting with wildlife.

Commenters on Riley's post vicariously experienced her terror as the footage circulated.

"Scared the hell out of me through the phone," one user admitted.

"My soul would've left my body," another confessed. Others humorously recounted their reactions to the footage.

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"The way I jumped out of bed … I almost died," another user commented. "Cause of death: TikTok, Time Of Death: 22h41pm."

Several users were unable to resist joking about why the cheetah abruptly bolted, joking that it "forgot to turn the stove off" or that "he remembered he left his phone unlocked."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x