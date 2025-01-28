Officials sound the alarm as state's iconic monuments are put at risk: 'The impact is now'

Researchers are spreading awareness and identifying certain areas as high risk.

Rising sea levels are threatening Maine's iconic lighthouses, WGME 13 reported. As global temperatures and sea levels continue to rise, coastal communities and historical sites are at risk.

What's happening?

The Gulf of Maine is warming at an alarmingly fast rate, putting the state's coastline at risk. According to the Gulf of Maine Research Institute, the Gulf of Maine is warming faster than 99% of the world's oceans.

Warmer water temperatures are a direct threat to the state, as they result in stronger, more powerful storms and higher sea levels.

As a result, the lighthouses situated along the state's coast are at risk. Maine's lighthouses have historical significance and have been named one of 25 sites on the 2025 World Monuments Watch.

"The impact is now and it has continued to happen, so we nominated Maine lighthouses to kind of raise the alarm and see what we can do to prevent damage and adapt to these lighthouses for the new reality of climate change," Maine Preservation Programs and Services Director Brad Miller told WGME 13.

Why are rising sea levels important?

Sea levels have been rising faster due to the use of dirty energy. These nonrenewable forms of energy emit harmful, planet-warming gases into the atmosphere, causing glaciers to melt and sea levels to rise.

While extreme weather has always existed, rising global temperatures are making storms more powerful and frequent, especially those that threaten coastlines.

What's being done about rising global sea levels?

Researchers are spreading awareness and identifying certain areas, such as Maine's coastline, as high risk. Countries worldwide can help keep the planet cool by limiting the use of dirty energy and switching to clean sources of power.

Maine Preservation is partnering with the American Lighthouse Foundation to help repair damaged lighthouses and protect them from future storms.

