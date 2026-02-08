Students push to raise awareness on dangerous disease impacting children: 'It's important to know how to protect yourself'

An art competition in Pennsylvania is aiming to shed light on Lyme disease prevention.

Erie News Now reported the Pennsylvania Department of Health has invited students to submit a poster or short video showing how to avoid exposure to ticks, check for ticks, or remove ticks.

The deadline is March 13, and contest winners will be selected from each grade level for both categories and invited to an award ceremony at the State Capitol.

The Commonwealth has the highest number of Lyme disease cases in the United States each year. This creative and educational contest will help to spread awareness and prevention across the state.

Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen said, per Erie News Now, "Playing outside is an important part of a healthy childhood, but it's important to know how to protect yourself from ticks.

"Teaching children and families about how to prevent tickborne diseases, how to remove ticks that do bite, and the early signs and symptoms of tickborne diseases are vital to keeping Pennsylvanians healthy."

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

Ticks are typically found in woods, forests, and shrub-heavy areas, but they can be found anywhere there's grass. When exploring outside, make sure to cover exposed skin, wear light-colored clothing for easy detection, and apply EPA-approved, eco-friendly insect repellent that won't harm other insects and animals.

When you're ready to go back inside, check for ticks thoroughly, take a shower, and put all clothing in the dryer on high heat.

Ticks are extremely dangerous and can spread more than Lyme disease. They have been linked to ehrlichiosis, alpha-gal syndrome — a sometimes fatal allergic reaction to red meat — as well as the rare Heartland virus, which has no cure and is carried by lone star ticks.

Pennsylvania may have the most cases, but doctors nationwide are seeing a rise in tick bites.

Warmer temperatures and increased humidity allow ticks to thrive, leading to habitat expansion, abnormal migration, and population boosts. Essentially, an overheating planet is driving human-tick encounters.

The Erie News Now article shared several quotes from invested parties in the state, promoting local action to participate in the contest.

"Taking steps to prevent tick exposure is key to enjoying the outdoors and the health and wellness benefits they provide — regardless of age," DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn told Erie News Now.

"Knowing how to keep yourself safe from ticks and Lyme disease is very important, and it's inspiring to see young people taking an active role in raising awareness to help fight tick bites and prevent these illnesses," stated DEP Secretary Jessica Shirley.

Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe said, "I encourage educators across the Commonwealth to share this opportunity with your students. Their curiosity and creativity can make a real impact on how communities and families take informed steps to prevent Lyme disease."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.