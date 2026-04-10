As Lyme disease spikes by 57%, health official urges immediate action: 'Going to continue to climb'

Scientists are working on developing a tick-repelling drug that could reduce infections.

Lyme disease is skyrocketing in one Ohio city, and it only appears to be getting worse, according to a local health official.

What's happening?

The number of reported Lyme disease cases in Mount Vernon, Ohio, climbed from 124 in 2024 to 195 in 2025 — a 57% increase — according to Knox County Health Commissioner Zach Green.

He explained that while Knox County is seeing higher rates of Lyme disease than surrounding counties, it wasn't because the area has more ticks, according to Knox Pages.

"Unfortunately, as I always say, those numbers are going to continue to climb as we continue to educate individuals to be aware of and, hopefully, do our best to be able to get mitigating efforts," Green told City Council members in February.

Why is this concerning?

Lyme disease rates have risen significantly in Ohio in recent years, according to researchers at Ohio State University.

They attribute this to several factors, including larger populations of blacklegged ticks, the species that carries the disease.

The COVID-19 pandemic also reportedly led to a spike in outdoor activities, increasing potential exposure to ticks.

Warmer winters driven by an overheating planet, changes in land use, and increased populations of the white-tailed deer and small mammals that carry these ticks also helped create a perfect storm.

Ohio is not the only state experiencing an increase in tick-borne diseases.

Health officials in West Virginia recently warned that Lyme disease was reaching "endemic levels" in some areas.

For instance, one county with around 40,000 residents reported approximately 300 cases in the first nine months of 2025 alone.

What's being done about Lyme disease?

Green emphasized the need for Knox County to continue its public education efforts, and one council member highlighted mitigation efforts helping the city manage its large deer population.

Individuals can reduce their risk of contracting Lyme disease by taking precautions such as wearing protective clothing treated with tick repellent and applying a tick repellent to the skin when outside, according to the Johns Hopkins Lyme Disease Research Center.

The Center also recommended performing tick checks upon returning indoors and removing ticks immediately with tweezers.

Scientists are working on developing a tick-repelling drug that could reduce infections.

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