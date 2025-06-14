Health officials issue warning amid surge in disease spread by insects: 'The variables are endless'

"More ticks surviving winters, the behavior of animals that spread ticks and disease, more testing, deforestation."

Michigan is warning residents about an increased risk of Lyme disease, as cases have risen considerably in the past few years.

What's happening?

New data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services shows that the state has seen a 168% increase in Lyme disease cases over the past five years, WCMU Public Media reported.

Another vector-borne disease, anaplasmosis, has increased by nearly 500% over the same time frame. Tick bites cause both diseases, and experts believe there are myriad reasons for the increases.

"More ticks surviving winters, the behavior of animals that spread ticks and disease, more testing, deforestation — the variables are endless," department disease specialist Rachel Burkholder told WCMU.

Why is this important?

One of the biggest factors, however, seems to be a changing climate — and the warmer temperatures that come with that.

When toxic gases are released into the environment in the form of air pollution, they trap heat within our atmosphere and warm our climate. Last year, for example, was the warmest in recorded history, and experts expect that record to be broken within the next five years.

Deer ticks have taken advantage of warmer temperatures and started moving further north, and they've brought Lyme disease with them. Canada saw only 144 cases in 2009, but that number shot up to 992 in 2016.

Other vector-borne illnesses have also increased as the planet warms. In Texas, warmer temperatures have resulted in longer mosquito seasons than ever before, increasing the risk of diseases like West Nile and Zika.

The department has listed increased risks of Lyme disease and West Nile as some of the top health effects associated with a changing climate in Michigan, along with respiratory and waterborne diseases.

What can I do about Lyme disease?

Recent studies have offered some promising news about Lyme disease, including one from 2024 that found that some humans' sweat contains a protein that could offer protection against the disease.

However, until more research is done on that and other potential protectors, officials urge people to be cautious in attempting to avoid the disease.

Michigan's HHS offers the following advice: Bathe or shower soon after coming inside. Avoid ticks by staying out of overgrown grass and brush. Use insect repellent. Check for ticks after going outdoors, and quickly remove any found ones with tweezers.

