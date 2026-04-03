Michigan sees sharp increase in tick-borne illnesses

"We're going from 10, 11, 12 cases to hundreds of cases a year now."

As spring approached, Michigan began seeing a sharp rise in ticks and tick-borne illnesses, WZZM 13 reported.

What's happening?

Dr. Andrew Jameson, an infectious disease physician at Trinity Health Medical Group, highlighted the rapid increase in Lyme disease cases.

"We're going from 10, 11, 12 cases to hundreds of cases a year now," he said, per WZZM 13.

In Kent County, Michigan, the number of Lyme disease cases has increased from about 11 a year between 2016 and 2020 to a staggering 216 cases in 2025, based on data collected through September alone.

The black-legged tick, in particular, is worsening the spread of Lyme disease in the state. Because it feeds on blood, it easily transmits the disease when biting its host. It is not originally native to Michigan.

Lyme disease can be treated with antibiotics, but it is known for its lingering side effects.

"There's something called a post-Lyme syndrome, which you can have body aches, joint aches, it can mess with your immune system, it can mess with your nervous system, and that can last a year to two years," Jameson said.

He compared the symptoms to long COVID, though the disease itself is technically gone after a few weeks of early treatment.

Why are tick-borne illnesses important?

Cases of tick-borne illness like Lyme disease are skyrocketing around the world, leaving communities vulnerable to life-threatening diseases that could otherwise be prevented.

The increase can be directly tied to global warming. As warmer temperatures spread across the globe, disease-carrying insects like ticks, mosquitoes, and fleas expand into new regions.

Environmental destruction contributing to global warming, such as the burning of fuels like oil and coal, has a wide-ranging impact, from the continued spread of diseases to the perpetuation of increasingly severe extreme weather.

Unfortunately, extreme weather such as floods and hurricanes compounds the issue, as disease-carrying insects like mosquitoes thrive in warm environments, especially near stagnant pools of water that are conducive to breeding.

What's being done about tick-borne illnesses?

State officials have emphasized the importance of knowledge about tick-borne illnesses, especially as different tick species spread to new regions. Michigan, for example, has a tick identification program that allows users to upload a photo of a tick to know if it is a type capable of carrying a disease.

As cases rise, it is more important than ever to take preventative measures when going outside, and especially when traveling somewhere new.

Health experts recommend wearing long pants, tucking them into your socks, and immediately checking for ticks after coming back inside.

"Be tick aware. There's more coming, and so just be careful," Jameson concluded.

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