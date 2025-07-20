Experts issue warning after making horrifying discovery in cows' digestive systems: 'The situation is extremely dangerous'

In one district alone, 250 to 300 surgeries are performed every year.

Bovines, such as cows and buffalo, are facing a serious issue with plastic in India, which is an indicator of an ongoing worldwide problem for other animals and people.

What's happening?

Veterinarians and other officials in India have reported that cows, bulls, and buffaloes, especially stray ones not under a person's care, have been consuming massive quantities of plastic, often from food waste in plastic bags discarded along roadsides, according to the Pune Times Mirror.

The outlet reported that 250 to 300 surgeries are performed every year to remove plastic from animals' digestive systems in the Pune district. When cattle consume plastic, it remains in their stomachs, which have four chambers, for 8-10 hours, swelling over time and causing the animals to stop eating. That impacts fertility, dairy production, and their well-being.

"The situation is extremely dangerous for livestock health," Dr. BL Gaikwad, an assistant commissioner of the Maharashtra animal husbandry department, said, per the Times Mirror. One farmer said surgeons removed 10 kilograms (22 pounds) of plastic from one of their dairy cattle.

Why are animals ingesting plastics important?

Plastic pollution is a pervasive issue for animals across the world, being consumed by a wide variety of land animals, including elephants, hyenas, zebras, tigers, and camels, according to Earth.org. Other plastic waste can cause injury, like loss of limbs, or containers can get stuck on animals' heads, costing them time. It's not just land animals; millions of tons of plastic waste also make their way into the ocean.

And if that many animals are ingesting plastic on a large scale, there's also the concern of microplastics for animals and people.

Microplastics, the tiny microscopic pieces of plastic that break down from larger pieces, have been found in all parts of the human body, from the brain to the reproductive system, per CNN.

What's being done about animals ingesting plastic?

According to the Times Mirror, the Indian Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change has enforced a ban on single-use plastics "that are of low utility and generate excessive waste," as well as a ban on the manufacture, import, storage, sale, and use of bags below 120 microns (think of thin take out bags).

You can make your own impact by reducing your use of plastics, such as avoiding single-use plastics when you buy health and beauty products or food as well as in other areas of your life.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



