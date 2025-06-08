Experts celebrate as endangered seabird makes unexpected return in record numbers: 'Incredible'

Their comeback is a sign that conservation efforts are working.

Spring brought with it a new, tiny miracle: the return of the little tern to Australian beaches — in record numbers, according to the Miami Herald.

These little seabirds travel hundreds to thousands of miles across the vast ocean. With a mature length of only 21 to 25 cm and a wingspan of 41 to 47 cm, their journey is a fantastic feat.

Thanks to the time and dedication of volunteers, park staff, and others, nests were spotted at 24 sites. Those sites suggest at least 485 breeding pairs of little terns, a spike from last season's number of approximately 430.

"This incredible number of breeding pairs resulted in an estimated 510 fledglings, making it the highest count of fledglings recorded and a substantial jump from last year's figure of around 370," officials stated.

Little Terns typically lay clutches of one to three eggs. Each egg averages about an inch long and weighs less than 10 grams. Not only that, but the tiny eggs are also highly camouflaged on sandy beaches. Their size and color make them precarious — easily crushed or disturbed by people, pets, or vehicles.

Their comeback is a sign that conservation efforts are working. Protecting the little tern's fragile nesting grounds isn't just about saving one species; it's about restoring balance to coastal ecosystems that support fish, filter water, and even protect shorelines from erosion.

Local volunteers, wildlife officers, and bird watchers are the real heroes here. This kind of grassroots stewardship doesn't just help birds — it brings people together with a shared purpose, strengthening community bonds and inspiring collective action.

"To see an increase in numbers of a threatened species for two consecutive years is an incredible achievement, and it's not possible without a cast of hundreds to lend their time to this important cause," Deputy Secretary of NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service Trish Harrup said.

Healthy seabird populations like the little tern are indicators of a thriving environment. When birds return in greater numbers, it signals that their food sources — such as small fish and marine invertebrates — are plentiful and that the habitat is stable. That means cleaner coastlines and healthier oceans for everyone.

