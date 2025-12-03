Experts stunned by video surveillance near penguin breeding site: 'It exceeded all my expectations'

"It's really exciting; it's the beginning of a colony."

These little penguins have made an incredible return.

The south coast of New South Wales, Australia, was home to little penguins before severe storms and predators drove them to extinction in the area in the 1990s. However, according to ABC News, a colony is "displaying promising signs of return."

In total, eight breeding pairs were discovered in the small town of Eden, laying eggs and raising chicks.

This incredible development comes just over two years after the first little penguin chick was born in Eden in 30 years.

ABC News reported that Wendy Noble, the chairperson of the Friends of Little Penguins Group in Eden, remarked: "It's exceeded all my expectations. It's really exciting; it's the beginning of a colony."

Wendy and the rest of the conservation group work tirelessly to "regenerate, conserve, and protect the Little Penguins of Twofold Bay," according to their website. Long-term, they hope to establish a thriving colony that is no longer at risk of extinction.

FROM OUR PARTNER Kick-start the holiday season with an extra $1,500 off a premium e-bike Unlock your next great adventure with a high-tech e-bike at an unbeatable price. Upway saves you up to 60% off retail prices from top-tier brands like Specialized, Aventon, Cannondale, and many more. And this holiday season, you can get an extra $1,500 off your perfect ride, from electric city cruisers and cargo rigs to mountain bikes and road racers. Learn More

Little penguins are the smallest species of penguin on the planet, and they are often vulnerable to attack from larger creatures. Beyond the cuteness factor of these tiny penguins, they play a not-so-little part in the tourism industry in Australia and New Zealand. Often, people will visit remote islands to catch a glimpse of these native birds from a safe distance.

The return of the little penguins to Eden will also be massively beneficial to the local ecosystem. Little penguins are top ocean predators, as noted by the Penguin Foundation. They are vital in keeping the populations of small fish, molluscs, and crustaceans in balance.

The Friends of Little Penguins Group put up fences and signs to protect the little penguins from predators. Other conservation groups have turned to an unexpected ally to ward off foxes and wild dogs: Maremma sheepdogs. This adorable scheme saw the population of little penguins grow from single digits to triple digits.

In a world full of gloomy climate news, the return of these little penguins highlights how important and impactful the work of conservationists is.

Noble also told ABC News: "I'm hoping Eden embraces these penguins and looks after them, so they stay."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.