Outraged nature lover shares photos of upsetting discovery near local waterway: 'This is horrible, there's no place for it'

A Reddit user took to the platform to share their outrage over trash thrown in a local water source, in a post titled "Please stop littering."

The post shows a photo of cans and other garbage floating around what would typically be a lovely natural area in Brampton, Ontario.

"Please can we all work with our families and friends to communicate the importance of not littering," the OP wrote. "We all share the outdoors and it's important we don't let this become something people feel okay doing. This is horrible, there's no place for it."

Littering and other violations against nature continue to be a problem, despite areas having signs and fines in place to prevent such acts.

Recently, a public fish pond in England was vandalized when someone poured around 15 liters of paint into the water, likely killing the fish that inhabited it. Someone else shared videos of litter in national parks while on a hike, with beer cans wedged between natural rocks and plastic water bottles scattered.

Littering does more than ruin a perfectly good view. Trash left in nature can hurt every aspect of the environment — from polluting the water to harming wildlife. With these non-biodegradable items left out in the wild, they seep into water sources, could be eaten by animals, and even contaminate the air.

Picking up after yourself while in nature is a small, attainable step toward a cleaner future. Not only can you protect the Earth by not littering, but you can also ensure generations to come can enjoy the same incredible views you do.

Commenters on the post shared their disdain for the unfortunate sight. One person, who picks up litter to help out, said, "We have to care when others don't. It sucks."

Another commenter added, "Pretty pathetic that people can't be expected to clean up after themselves."

