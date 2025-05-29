Passerby shares photo of disturbing discovery hidden deep in the woods: 'This made me sad and frustrated'

While taking a stroll through a nearby wooded area, one concerned passerby documented just how prominent litter has become in our world.

TikToker and environmentalist ECLP (@eaglescliffeclp) shared a short video of a small tree that had somehow sprouted right through the handle of a discarded plastic milk jug.

Although the tree appeared to be perfectly healthy, the TikToker couldn't help but take offense at the sight of the plastic waste." This made me sad and frustrated," they wrote. "Please don't litter."

Trees have long been known to have the ability to grow around and sometimes even through various materials, including waste. This is done by using flexible growth patterns and the ability to push through certain materials.

Not only can trees adapt to their surroundings, but they can also help clean the environment around them. Trees can absorb harmful pollution in the air and gradually release it over time. They can filter nearby pollutants and waste in the ground. However, trees can only do so much.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme, over 400 million tons of plastic waste is produced around the globe each year. By 2050, it is estimated that over 1 billion tons of plastic will be created annually. Not only will this increase the threat of litter, but it also contributes to the growing concern of microplastic pollution.

Generally speaking, microplastics are small plastic particles that come from larger plastic items that have broken down over time. Since most plastics are not biodegradable, the chemicals in the material will eventually leach out and impact the surrounding environment. These chemicals can contaminate water, soil, and even our food chain.

Using less plastic in our everyday lives can make a huge difference in our communities and the environment.

Over in the comment section, one user shared the same level of frustration as the original poster.

"This drives me insane! My mum's garden is full of rubbish (surface level & underground), trying to dig it up after years is not the one," noted the commenter.

However, another user couldn't help but find a silver lining in the TikTok.

"In a way, strangely beautiful… life finds a way!" they exclaimed.

