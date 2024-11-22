Hiker vents frustration after witnessing egregious act in park: 'What goes on in these people's heads?'

"Do they even think about what they're doing?"

One hiker recently created a humorous TikTok video about a not-so-humorous topic after coming across large amounts of litter piled up in the woods.

In a video captioned "UGHH why ??" TikTok user Francheska (@dreamtoventure) filmed themself picking up the trash while a section of Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track "Euphoria" plays.

"My exact thoughts while coming across a heavily littered park," Francheska wrote, referencing the lyrics (compiled here by Genius), which go: "Now let me say I'm the biggest hater / I hate the way that you walk, I hate the way that you talk, I hate the way that you dress."

Francheska's feelings of frustration toward their fellow park-goers are understandable. Having access to nature is a wonderful privilege that should be enjoyed, not abused by throwing a bunch of trash everywhere.

While this may seem like common sense to a lot of people, it's clear not everyone holds the same views. Anyone who has been to a park, on a hike, or gone camping recently has likely come across some unsightly pockets of garbage spoiling the view.

Not to excuse the actions of the litterers by any means, but part of the problem here is the sheer amount of single-use plastic items and other throwaway items our society produces on a regular basis. It has simply become an unfortunate fact of life that literal tons of this plastic inevitably finds its way into nature, where it can seriously harm or kill wild animals in addition to annoying nature-loving humans.

Francheska's TikTok followers commiserated with them and thanked them for going to the trouble of picking up the litter.

"[For real] what goes on in these people's heads? Like do they even think about what they're doing??" asked one commenter.

"Thank you so much for caring for the Earth and restoring even this small corner of it," wrote another.

