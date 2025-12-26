Story of massive predator exploited for tourism goes viral: 'So selfish and cruel'

A story about a lion exploited for tourism has gone viral on TikTok, and it's breaking hearts.

Léo was found in Spain after suffering years of abuse. He was taken in by La Tanière, a retirement home and hospital for animals in Nogent-le-Phaye, France.

The footage is originally from 2023, and as Brut detailed, he was stolen from his mother as a baby and used for photo opportunities on the beach and at nightclubs for months.

Léo was raised on a bottle, declawed, and castrated, preventing him from growing a mane. His paws suffered infection from the declawing.

He also had cataract issues from all of the flash photography. Calcification spots prevented his spine from working properly, causing paralysis in the tail section.

At 13 years old, Léo needed lifesaving surgery, and Brut (@brutamerica) posted a video of his journey on TikTok.

@brutamerica This lion was declawed as a baby so tourists could take pictures with him. 13 years later, he's paralyzed after suffering from multiple infections. Brut followed Léo the lion as he underwent a life-saving surgery thanks to @latanierezoorefuge ♬ original sound - Brut.

Patrick Violas, founder of La Tanière, developed a strong attachment to the animal, who was one of the first to arrive at the facility.

"The last chance, yes," he said regarding Léo's operation. "The last hope."

What was expected to take five hours was a successful six-hour surgery by Pierre Moissonnier, a renowned neurosurgeon vet from France.

It was expected that Léo would return to normal life in a matter of weeks, but unfortunately, he developed bladder cancer, and the decision was made to humanely euthanize him and end his suffering.

If people only knew how much these photos truly cost and who pays the ultimate price, they may take action rather than a snap for social media.

So often, these animals' lives are cut way too short because of human choices. Opting not to take part in these tourist traps will help minimize the demand for wildlife for these purposes.

It will also help keep animals from being torn from their families so that they may develop and mature the way nature intended.

While animals in illegal captivity are a serious problem, getting too close to wildlife in national parks, safaris, or in the wild is also unwise.

It endangers everyone involved and, more often than not, the animals are held responsible for behaving naturally, even when they are provoked.

When threatened or scared, many species will charge or attack, and then when someone is hurt, the creature is painted as the aggressor.

Tourists should always be respectful of wildlife and be aware that their behavior has consequences.

For example, a group of people in a South African national park looking for a photo op drove a lion over the edge of a waterfall. The traumatic experience was entirely avoidable.

Léo's tragic story was lamented by many, with almost 5,000 comments on the TikTok video.

"Humans are so selfish and cruel," one commenter said.

A second added, "He deserved better."

"What a sad, sad story…and an even sadder ending for poor Léo," wrote another.

