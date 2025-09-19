  • Outdoors Outdoors

Rescuers spring into action after group of 6 lions are caught in frightening predicament: 'The pride of the nation'

"No living being will be left alone in trouble."

by Jennifer Kodros
"Another important factor here is the political will and support of the local people."

A successful rescue operation in Pakistan saved the lives of six lions.

Dialogue Pakistan reported that rising floodwaters left the animals stranded along the Ravi River bank in Lahore. Wildlife Rangers moved quickly, working during a downpour, to save the lions while minimizing any human threats.

"The Wildlife Rangers and Rescue Force are the pride of the nation," Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb was quoted as saying, giving the Wildlife Rangers and the Wildlife Rescue Force due credit for their exceptional bravery and courage throughout the mission.

Their extraction efforts were aided by a team of veterinary doctors and four boats. All six lions continue to be monitored after immediate medical examination.

Minister Aurangzeb was adamant about the importance of wildlife protection, vowing that it would continue to be a top priority. "No living being will be left alone in trouble," she said, per Dialogue Pakistan. 

Pakistan has been trying to crack down on lions being kept as illegal pets with arrests and jail time. They've unfortunately become a status symbol, according to reports by Reuters that mentioned there are breeding farms in the area. Getting these animals back in the wild where they belong is important to their health and conservation.

Record-breaking monsoon rains are a part of extreme weather events caused by human-induced climate change, wreaking havoc and destruction across the globe. From destroying homes, wildlife habitats, and infrastructure to threatening farmlands and crops, the consequences are dire. In the most devastating cases, death tolls are rising.

Taking local action to protect your community or donating to climate causes that are important to you are ways to bring awareness and be a part of the solution. If it isn't something you've thought about, or if you aren't familiar with green organizations, check out Giving Green for inspiration and recommendations.

