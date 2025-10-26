Residents transform area once known as barren 'moonscape': 'Giving the land back to the people'

In eastern Finland, local villagers have sparked an ecological renaissance by repurposing a former peat mine into a wetland brimming with new life, according to Happy Eco News.

Once described as a barren moonscape, the 270-acre Linnunsuo site is now a thriving wildlife sanctuary. Endangered ducks and eagles nest along the new marshes, wolverines hunt within the wetlands, and bears and moose wander from nearby forests.

This ecological transformation bloomed from a 2010 disaster. Acidic runoff from the old mine was running rampant, and the wetlands were recorded as having a pH of 2.8. That means the water had the same acidity levels as lemon juice. These high levels were killing fish and other wildlife in the area.

Local fishers sounded the alarm, and community leaders stepped up. Climate scientist Tero Mustonen and the Snowchange Cooperative purchased the land and began rebuilding the wetlands. They dammed channels and created dozens of pools to flood the poisoned soils.

Wildlife rebounded almost instantly. Within one year of rewetting, 120 bird species returned, including rare northern pintail ducks and greater spotted eagles. Now, over 205 bird species have been recorded in the area, and up to 100,000 migrating geese make their way through the sanctuary each autumn, according to Snowchange.

These wetlands also protect people. The restored bog filters out acid, so the rivers run clear and fish have returned. As the peat layers rebuild, the bog will remove carbon, helping Finland meet climate targets.

Related efforts are gaining momentum worldwide. For example, England recently banned peat burning to protect these carbon sinks, and Scotland's long-term restoration plans promise to breathe new life into the landscape.

The Linnunsuo project is a model of community-driven conservation. As Mustonen noted, the work they're doing is "restoring the ecosystem but also giving the land back to the people." Getting involved in local climate action may seem like a small step, but it can have a lasting positive impact.

