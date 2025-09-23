Officials celebrate key milestone in century-long project at crucial nature area: 'We're delighted'

According to the Scotsman, Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust is working to restore the peatland on Dalnacardoch Estate.

They have a 100-year rewilding project for the land, and this is a big part of it. Funded by Peatland ACTION, the group is fixing erosion and drainage issues caused when the land was changed for agricultural purposes. These steps will help rewet the area, allowing sphagnum moss to stop decaying as quickly, which becomes peat.

According to NatureScot, healthy peatlands encourage biodiversity, reduce flooding, improve water quality, and absorb poisons that would otherwise end up in the atmosphere. While nearly two-thirds of Scotland's peatlands have degraded, per the Scottish government, they and other organizations like Peatland ACTION are committed to restoring these.

William Hawes, the programme manager of the trust, noted that, "Degraded peatland is one of Scotland's largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions. … When in good condition, peatlands are home to a remarkable variety of wildlife, from mosses and insect-eating plants to rare birds and this first phase of work marks a major milestone in breathing life back into the landscape."

More wildlife means a better food supply for all of us, so it's easy to get behind this type of change.

Small steps like the one the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust is taking will help get the ball rolling when it comes to this kind of restoration. Andy Ford, who works for the Cairngorms National Park, where the estate is located, said, "We're delighted to be able to support Durrell through Peatland ACTION … and to see such an ambitious project beginning at the Dalnacardoch Estate."

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

If you have local peatlands (or other types of lands) that need rewilding, make sure you vote for politicians who support that kind of change. These kinds of projects are already going on in Florida and Oregon, and they could happen near you, too.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.