Beautiful but toxic lily of the valley takes over side yard and homeowner leans in

"I will, however, forever resent whoever planted them in my yard."

A gardener on Reddit sparked a surprisingly heated debate after sharing what they did when a toxic invasive plant took over their side yard.

In a post on r/gardening, they shared a beautiful arrangement of white flowers in a vase on their kitchen counter with the caption, "When an invasive species takes over your side yard you make the most out [of] it."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post received more than 7,900 upvotes as commenters tried to identify the plant, debated whether invasive species should ever be embraced, and shared advice on how to deal with it.

Many quickly concluded it was lily of the valley, a fragrant spring flower prized for its appearance but known in some areas for spreading aggressively.

Lily of the valley may look delicate, but gardeners in the thread said it can become a serious problem depending on the region.

Though it is not commonly classified as an invasive species, it is considered a noxious weed in several states. According to the Invasive Plant Atlas of the United States, it can spread for years through rhizomes, making it difficult to fully remove once established.

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One commenter explained that the Eurasian lily of the valley and the American lily of the valley are similar-looking plants native to different regions, with the former originating in Europe and considered invasive outside of the continent, and the latter being native to the U.S.

There is also a clear safety concern. Multiple commenters warned that all parts of the lily of the valley are toxic.

The original poster responded to a flood of concern about the plant's toxicity, writing in the comments, "I am well aware of the toxicity of this plant, I do not have any pets nor do I have children. Some of y'all seem to think i'm gonna sauté these up and feed them to my family."

At the same time, several gardeners admitted they still appreciate the plant's fragrance and its ability to grow in shady areas where little else thrives.

"I just love the scent of these lil guys," one person commented.

Others remarked how these "noxious weeds" are often an expensive and highly sought-after addition to bouquets and floral arrangements.

"That's like an $80 bouquet there," one person added about OP's photo. "Good job."

For homeowners, situations like this are a reminder that a plant that looks beautiful can also become a costly and time-consuming problem. One commenter said, "They're lovely! I will, however, forever resent whoever planted them in my yard."

That is one reason experts often recommend choosing native plants over ornamentals.

Replacing even part of a traditional lawn with native plants can reduce mowing and upkeep, save money on maintenance, and lower water bills. Low-maintenance options, such as clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping, can also reduce irrigation needs while creating habitat for pollinators.

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