Researchers discover overlooked factor that could cause dementia: 'This is something we can change'

There are steps that individuals can take.

A certain type of air pollution has been connected to Lewy body dementia, the third most common form of dementia.

What's happening?

The Guardian reported that researchers looked at a large number of medical records. Their study found that people exposed to PM 2.5, a type of fine-particle pollution, over an extended period of time were more likely to develop Lewy body dementia.

Researchers then exposed mice to high levels of the same type of pollution. The results showed that those mice were more likely than unexposed mice to develop the same condition.

Pollution has also been connected to worsening health in cancer patients and a rise in premature deaths around the world.

Why is pollution concerning?

The World Health Organization ties air pollution to a number of health problems, including stroke, heart disease, pneumonia, and more. Adding Lewy body dementia to this list means that there's one more thing that we could help prevent in some people if we made changes.

Dr. Xiaobo Mao, a neurologist who led the study from Johns Hopkins University, told the Guardian, "Unlike age or genetics, this is something we can change. The most direct implication is that clean air policies are brain health policies."

What can be done to improve air quality and health?

Different people work in different ways to help improve air quality. Some are working to elect politicians who understand how air quality can affect health, so they can get policies and laws to improve it.

The Environmental Protection Agency noted that laws regarding vehicle pollution may be particularly important in reducing the number of harmful toxins in our air. Choosing green vehicles is one thing we can all do to help, even if the law doesn't require it.

Meanwhile, adding an air filter to your home can improve interior air quality. Wearing a high-quality mask can filter air pollution out of the air you breathe anywhere. Both can also make life easier during allergy season.

