Scientists make surprising discovery after studying changes in birds' behavior: 'Profoundly shaped'

A recent study of two genetically distinct populations of lesser kestrels — a petite falcon — showed the differences in how varying lineages of the same animal respond to climate fluctuations.

What's happening?

Published in April by Nature Communications, the study was carried out by a group of scientists studying the past and future eco-evolutionary adaptations of this bird.

According to the researchers, "We combine landscape genomics, demographic reconstructions, and species distribution models to assess [the lesser kestrel]."

Studying the past and future effects of animals as related to planetary changes is an ongoing task in the scientific community. Factors such as natural disasters, human-wildlife interference, and loss of habitat or food all play major roles in animals' survival.

And while we cannot predict the actual future, continuity in changes can be weighed to predict later outcomes. With these predictions — gaining more and more accuracy with advances in science and technology — hope for effective conservation increases.

Why is studying this bird important?

Fluctuations in the environment, such as rising temperatures, can cause harm to living things. Still, the powers to adapt and evolve persist, as exemplified through this little falcon, the lesser kestrel.

The study states, "We uncover two evolutionarily and ecologically distinct lineages (European and Asian), whose demographic history, evolutionary divergence, and historical distribution range were profoundly shaped by past climatic fluctuations."

While the Western (European) lineage seems to be weaker to environmental shifts, the Eastern (Asian) lineage is proven to be more resilient.

These differences suggest that conservation efforts for the birds must be tailored to region and lineage to actually make a difference in protecting the species.

What's being done about the findings?

The results of the study prove the need for more in-depth knowledge on animal protection, especially birds, whose migration patterns — which can be affected by shifts in an area's temperatures — can be varied, thus causing differentiations within singular species.

Focusing on the past of animal behavior and life, as well as weighing out potential for the future, can ensure more well-rounded answers to species protection are garnered.

While not everyone has the background or capacity to do hands-on research, by educating yourself on study findings like this one, you can gain understanding on how the future for rare or declining species can be improved — and leverage it to advocate for policies that support creatures like the lesser kestrel.

Ultimately, a a thriving and healthy ecosystem benefits us all.

