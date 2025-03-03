Scientists make fascinating discovery after playing back recordings taken deep in the jungle: 'An important first step'

"The rich data this provides could push science ahead."

In a recent study, researchers discovered that they could identify individual leopards by their "sawing" roar alone, per Mongabay. Leopards make a low-frequency sound that resembles sawing wood, hence the term.

The researchers set up cameras paired with microphones to monitor and identify the leopards. They studied the sounds using bioacoustics, defined by Wildlife Acoustics as "the production, transmission, and reception of animal sounds in nature."

When playing back the recording, they were able to identify individual leopards with 93% accuracy. Jonathan Growcott, one of the study's authors, told Mongabay that this was "an important first step towards using bioacoustics in the conservation of leopards."

According to the IUCN Red List, leopards are a vulnerable species with a declining population. Since leopards are solitary, mobile creatures, identifying individuals (rather than groups) is crucial to their conservation.

Scientists usually identify them by their spot patterns via cameras set up in their habitats. However, cameras don't always work.

Paolo Strampelli, a conservationist at the University of Oxford, told Mongabay that there are some areas where cameras are at a "high risk of theft." Bioacoustics, using well-hidden microphones, is the perfect solution.

Saving leopards from extinction is part of the larger battle to preserve biodiversity. Humans, too, rely on biodiversity for resources like water, food, medicine, etc. According to Conservation International, "The food, commercial forestry and ecotourism industries could lose US$338 billion per year if the loss of biodiversity continues at its current pace."

Luckily, scientists all over the world are putting their heads together to save vulnerable species. Pygmy hogs had a recent comeback in their native India, and the night parrot, once thought to be extinct, was rediscovered in Australia.

"The rich data this provides could push science ahead and help us understand ecosystems and landscapes in a much more holistic way," Growcott said.

