Researcher uncovers alarming reason contributing to soaring cancer rates: 'There is no more taboo'

Cigarettes, combined with air pollution and agricultural chemicals, have led to a concerning spike in cancer in Lebanon, according to one researcher.

What's happening?

Ali Mokdad led a global survey on cancer rates, finding that his native country of Lebanon is experiencing the fastest increase in incidence and deaths. NPR summarized his research, which found that the frequency of new cancer cases in the country spiked 162% from 1990 to 2023, and cancer-related deaths increased by 80% over that period.

Though pollution and agricultural chemicals are contributing to the issue, Mokdad told the news outlet that a lot of the cancer can be attributed to a strong smoking culture in the nation.

"There is no more taboo about smoking," Mokdad said. "Everybody smokes. Kids smoke in front of their parents. Yesterday, I went with some of my friends for dinner. You come home, you stink of tobacco."

Why is this study important?

NPR noted that cancer rates are also increasing worldwide. While smoking may be the main culprit in Lebanon, we are now confronting a number of pollutants and chemicals that are increasing our risks for different types of cancers.

For instance, air pollution, which Mokdad noted is prevalent in Beirut, has been linked to a number of health problems, including respiratory issues and cancer. In fact, one new study found that women who live in more polluted areas suffer increased risks for breast cancer.

Airborne microplastics — which can be inhaled — also put people at risk for lung cancer, per another recent paper.

What's being done about cancer-causing pollutants?

It's tough to prevent exposure to all cancer-causing pollutants, but one positive step is to quit smoking if you currently do. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has resources and tips to help smokers kick the habit.

Another thing anyone can do to reduce air pollution in our cities is to opt for carbon-free modes of transportation, such as biking, e-biking, or walking. Using public transportation can also help decrease pollution.

Reducing the amount of new microplastics entering the environment will help limit our exposure. The best way to do this is to stop using so many single-use plastics. Some easy swaps include reusable water bottles and shopping totes, and bringing your own sturdy container to restaurants for leftovers.

