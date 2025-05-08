  • Outdoors Outdoors

Hiker makes disturbing discovery near wildlife on remote forest trail: 'Really gets my blood boiling'

"What's the point of bagging it?"

by Lily Crowder
"What's the point of bagging it?"

Photo Credit: iStock

For wild animals, everywhere is a restroom in the woods. 

While there's no need for their waste to be cleaned up, dog owners don't get to turn a blind eye when their furry friend has to go. 

But one Reddit user is becoming increasingly frustrated by an annoying pet-parent habit in natural spaces. 

They shared a post venting their anger towards "dog owners who leave bags of s*** everywhere."

The post was accompanied by a photo of the gorgeous forest with a full doggy bag held up, seriously taking away from the picturesque area.

"What's the point of bagging it?"
Photo Credit: Reddit
"What's the point of bagging it?"
Photo Credit: Reddit

Picking up your dog's poop is vital to keep nature clean. If not disposed of correctly, pet waste can end up in our water sources, and it can even be eaten by wild animals or contaminate their food sources, causing illness. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Though the bagged dog waste in the Reddit post was a step toward keeping it out of the environment, by leaving the baggy, not only was the issue unsolved, but it was made way worse. Now, both the dog waste and plastic pollution were left in the woods.

The original poster shared that the baggy was found on top of a log, near a pregnant salamander.  

The OP did their due diligence and got rid of it, noting, "Had that s*** spilled [out of] that bag it could've killed whatever eggs she laid, so I took it and threw it away."

As a compassionate person, the OP took one for the team, but not without resentment. "The audacity to leave that … expecting someone like me to come along and clean up after their lazy a** really gets my blood boiling," they said.

Should tourists be responsible for cleaning up their own trash?

Absolutely 👏

In most cases 👍

It depends on the place 🤔

No, they shouldn't 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Poop bag stories are not unfamiliar, and on top of other human-inflicted issues in the outdoors — such as vandalism — the need for change in how individuals treat the wild is clear. 

One of the easiest ways to respect and protect nature is to reduce human-wildlife encounters. By leaving no trace, or not leaving any litter or damage to the areas you enjoy outside, our environment can thrive.

Commenters on the post showed their outrage, with one saying, "Seriously. Makes me so mad. What's the point of bagging it?" 

A dog owner added, "I hate that too. I always pick up after my dog and carry the bag until I find a trash can. I don't understand, it's not that difficult."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x