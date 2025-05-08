Hiker makes disturbing discovery near wildlife on remote forest trail: 'Really gets my blood boiling'

For wild animals, everywhere is a restroom in the woods.

While there's no need for their waste to be cleaned up, dog owners don't get to turn a blind eye when their furry friend has to go.

But one Reddit user is becoming increasingly frustrated by an annoying pet-parent habit in natural spaces.

They shared a post venting their anger towards "dog owners who leave bags of s*** everywhere."

The post was accompanied by a photo of the gorgeous forest with a full doggy bag held up, seriously taking away from the picturesque area.

Picking up your dog's poop is vital to keep nature clean. If not disposed of correctly, pet waste can end up in our water sources, and it can even be eaten by wild animals or contaminate their food sources, causing illness.

Though the bagged dog waste in the Reddit post was a step toward keeping it out of the environment, by leaving the baggy, not only was the issue unsolved, but it was made way worse. Now, both the dog waste and plastic pollution were left in the woods.

The original poster shared that the baggy was found on top of a log, near a pregnant salamander.

The OP did their due diligence and got rid of it, noting, "Had that s*** spilled [out of] that bag it could've killed whatever eggs she laid, so I took it and threw it away."

As a compassionate person, the OP took one for the team, but not without resentment. "The audacity to leave that … expecting someone like me to come along and clean up after their lazy a** really gets my blood boiling," they said.

Poop bag stories are not unfamiliar, and on top of other human-inflicted issues in the outdoors — such as vandalism — the need for change in how individuals treat the wild is clear.

One of the easiest ways to respect and protect nature is to reduce human-wildlife encounters. By leaving no trace, or not leaving any litter or damage to the areas you enjoy outside, our environment can thrive.

Commenters on the post showed their outrage, with one saying, "Seriously. Makes me so mad. What's the point of bagging it?"

A dog owner added, "I hate that too. I always pick up after my dog and carry the bag until I find a trash can. I don't understand, it's not that difficult."

