Hiker captures disturbing scene after repeated vandalism at protected trail: 'Deliberately placed at blind corners'

The sole mountain bike-only trail in Eugene, Oregon's park system sustained some concerning acts of vandalism in February, raising concerns about bikers' safety and questions about who might want to cause harm.

According to KEZI, the trail, called Pipe Dream, has "had logs deliberately placed at blind corners of the route." Furthermore, trail signs had been removed from the area.

Photos of the vandalism show the severity of the situation.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

Nature and trail vandalism are unfortunately a problem worldwide, as seen in the defacing of rocks in a national park in Arizona and the cutting down and harming of over 50 trees in England, among other things. 

An article by SingleTracks explains the extreme danger of vandalism to mountain bike trails, "Riders are allowed — and encouraged — to rip down this trail at high speeds since no hikers are permitted and there's no uphill traffic to worry about." In turn, hitting one of these logs could cause serious injuries. 

In a Facebook post, Eugene's Parks & Open Space Division wrote, "This trail represents something special in our community." As the trail provides a haven for mountain bikers, these acts of vandalism against both people trying to enjoy the outdoors and nature itself are upsetting. 

Protecting the Earth starts with respecting it. By leaving things as they are and following the safety regulations in place, humans can continue to enjoy being outside, and nature can continue to thrive.

SingleTracks advises riders on the trail, a largely volunteer-based endeavor, to exercise caution on rides and when moving logs if they notice someone has placed them in the path. Local residents can also contact the Eugene Police Department with information.  

Following the vandalism, commenters on the SingleTracks article shared their feelings. One said: "Time for some hidden trail cams."

Another added: "May the criminal be caught and kept from pulling this type of trick again, and may we all have safe trails and fun rides, now and in the future."

