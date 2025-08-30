Experts alarmed after finding 'leathery' sea creature where it doesn't belong: 'We were less pleased to see'

"We have reported it and got rid of it."

A conservation group found something shocking in an oyster pot, which is a nursery set up to help restore marine habitats.

In place of local marine life, they discovered a "leathery" invasive species.

What's happening?

During a recent inspection, the Tees Rivers Trust discovered a leathery sea squirt in the Tees Estuary, on the northeast coast of England, according to the BBC.

Also known as Styela clava, the sea squirt latches on to hard surfaces and quickly multiplies.

Once established, the invasive creature can smother oysters, mussels, and other crustaceans, outcompeting them for both food and habitat.

"There was one species this month that we were less pleased to see," said program manager Judy Power. "We have reported it and got rid of it."

Why is this important?

Invasive species, such as the leathery sea squirt, can cause serious trouble for both ecosystems and the people who depend on them.

Once they take hold, they displace oysters and mussels — species that normally keep water clean through filtration, support other marine life, and appear on our dinner plates.

When those local species vanish, it doesn't just hurt the environment. It also puts local fisheries and food supplies at risk.

This problem isn't exclusive to the Tees Estuary. Around the world, invasive plants and animals have thrown ecosystems out of balance.

Officials in Missouri and Kansas resorted to extreme measures to stop the spread of invasive carp, and feral hogs have destroyed farmland in Texas, costing communities millions.

Each instance of invasive species encroachment makes it harder to protect healthy habitats and maintain reliable food sources.

What's being done about it?

The Tees Rivers Trust didn't waste time — they removed the leathery sea squirt right away and reported the sighting.

Ongoing checks like these are crucial, but individuals can also take steps to prevent unwanted plants and animals from invading healthy habitats.

Cleaning boats, fishing gear, and other marine equipment thoroughly after traversing new waterways and coastlines helps prevent the spread of stowaway species.

At a broader level, projects are underway to give oysters and muscles a boost.

These shellfish aren't just food — they continuously filter significant amounts of water and provide solid surfaces for other marine life to thrive.

Healthy native species make a big difference. Clearer rivers, sturdier shorelines, and steadier food supplies all result from the survival and health of these critical species.

People, wildlife, and communities all benefit, and even simple steps can go a long way to keep these waterways in good shape.

In places like the U.K., efforts to rebuild oyster reefs have already made a difference, improving water quality and providing fish, crabs, and other species with a cleaner, healthier habitat.

